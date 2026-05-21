PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for Cavaliers-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s be honest, there is nothing better than a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs. If you are looking to elevate your strategy for tonight’s Eastern Conference clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, you need to register here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP.

Designed exclusively for new users, this welcome offer lets you sign up and play just $5 to secure $50 in lineups. This offer gives us a real chance to build winning lineups right from the opening tip at Madison Square Garden.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Lineups

Active Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Welcome Bonus: Play $5, Get a $50 Guaranteed Bonus

Play $5, Get a $50 Guaranteed Bonus User Eligibility: Must be a new, first-time PrizePicks customer.

Must be a new, first-time PrizePicks customer. Age Requirements: 18+ generally; 19+ in AL and NE; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA.

18+ generally; 19+ in AL and NE; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. Location Restrictions: Must be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates.

Must be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Bonus Guarantee: The $50 bonus is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 entry wins or loses.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 21, 2026

The latest PrizePicks promo code unlocks an incredible opportunity for the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks matchup. By registering a new account with the code WTOP and playing a simple $5 lineup, you will receive $50 in lineups added directly to your account. I’m placing these lineups myself, and the best part of this strategy is that the outcome of your initial $5 play does not affect your reward. The $50 in lineups is yours whether your player projections hit or miss.

Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers making their first deposit. To qualify and claim the $50 in lineups, users must meet all local age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform legally operates.

How to Use Your Lineups for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks were able to make a huge comeback in Game 1 to win in overtime.

Game 2 Projections & Analysis

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 Points

26.5 Points James Harden: 18.5 Points

18.5 Points Evan Mobley: 8.5 Total Rebounds

8.5 Total Rebounds Jarrett Allen: 7.5 Total Rebounds

7.5 Total Rebounds Max Strus: 8.5 Points

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points Karl-Anthony Towns: 10.5 Total Rebounds

10.5 Total Rebounds Josh Hart: 7.5 Total Rebounds

7.5 Total Rebounds OG Anunoby: 1.5 3-Point Field Goals

1.5 3-Point Field Goals Mikal Bridges: 13.5 Points

Looking back at the series opener, Jalen Brunson proved exactly why his points sqaure is set so high. He exploded for 38 points in Game 1 of the series, making the over on his 27.5 points projection very appealing. On the glass, Karl-Anthony Towns pulled down 13 rebounds, offering strong evidence to support the over for his 10.5 total rebounds line. I always love keying in on volume shooters and elite rebounders when handicapping these matchups.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell carried the scoring load with 29 points, clearing his current 26.5 points projection. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley dominated the paint by securing 14 rebounds, making his 8.5 total rebounds line look like an incredible target. Stringing these projections together into a single lineup could set us up for a really nice pay day.

PrizePicks Promo Code: How to Register

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game? Activating your $50 in lineups is quick and easy. Just follow these steps to get started:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by entering standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: You must use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 into your new account using any of the secure payment methods available. Play Your Lineup: Play a $5 lineup on the platform—whether you are selecting projections for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup or any other available market.

Once you submit your $5 lineup, you will activate your reward of $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer; win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to chase bigger payouts.

Please note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the legal age and region requirements for their specific location.