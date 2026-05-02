PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in NBA Playoff Lineups for Game 7s

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for a nice pay day this postseason, I’ve got a strategy to help us build a serious bankroll. Sign up here to use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of tonight’s massive Game 7 clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

This welcome offer is strictly for new players: just sign up and play a $5 lineup, and you will instantly receive $50 in lineups. Whether we are handicapping player projections for this May 02 showdown in Boston, or looking ahead to any other NBA matchup later this week, this is a real chance to elevate our daily fantasy action right out of the gate.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 in Lineups

Before these two heavyweights take the floor for their postseason clash, we need to lock in this exceptional value. Here is the morning line on how it works:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

When you claim this exclusive welcome offer using code WTOP, your initial $5 play acts as the key to unlocking $50 in lineups. Eligible strictly for new PrizePicks customers who meet the physical location and age requirements, this offer makes chasing those higher payouts much less intimidating. Once you meet those straightforward criteria, you will have $50 in extra lineups ready to deploy for all the upcoming professional basketball action.

Projections for NBA Players on Saturday and Sunday

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Projections Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 32.5 29.5 Joel Embiid Boston Celtics 26.0 26.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 24.5 24.5 Jayson Tatum Philadelphia 76ers 23.3 24.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 23.3 24.5

Let’s look at the board and break down how I’m building my lineups tonight. Up top, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is staring down a 29.5 points consensus projection. He has been an absolute force this postseason, averaging an incredible 32.5 points per game against the Orlando Magic.

The real heavy lifting, though, comes in Game 7 at TD Garden. Joel Embiid, listed as probable while managing a day-to-day abdomen injury, comes in with a 26.5 points projection. Averaging 26.0 PPG, he will need to carry the offensive load for a Sixers squad that holds a -4.4 Net Rating.

On the opposite side of the floor, Boston’s star wing duo both carry a 24.5 points projection. Jaylen Brown has been remarkably consistent, averaging exactly 24.5 PPG to perfectly match his line. Jayson Tatum sits right behind him at 23.3 PPG. Backed by a strong +4.4 team Net Rating, the Celtics will rely heavily on Brown and Tatum to close out the series.

Finally, Donovan Mitchell rounds out the top five with a 24.5 points projection against the Toronto Raptors. Averaging 23.3 points per game, Mitchell remains the focal point of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ attack as they look to secure a victory at home. When we combine these projections into our plays, there is nothing better than watching the board light up green.

Steps for Using the PrizePicks Promo Code

With the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers gearing up for a massive postseason clash, it is the perfect time to claim this daily fantasy offer. To activate your account and get started, simply follow these steps:

Register: Create your new account here by providing standard personal information. You must use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to qualify. Deposit: Fund your account by making a first deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play: Submit a $5 lineup on the NBA postseason slate. Whether you are locking in projections for the Celtics, the 76ers, or another matchup, all you need is a single $5 play to qualify.

Once your lineup is submitted, you will instantly activate $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether your initial lineup wins or loses, that $50 in extra lineups is yours to keep.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.