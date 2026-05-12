PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in NBA Lineups for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you want to get in on tonight’s postseason basketball action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, new users can register here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer. By registering and playing just $5 on any lineup, first-time players will receive $50 in lineups to kickstart their account.

This generous promotion—strictly for new users—is the perfect way to build your lineups around today’s crucial Timberwolves-Spurs matchup, or any other NBA playoff game this week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Releases $50 in Lineups

Before we lock in our projections for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs game, make sure you are taking full advantage of the current welcome offer. Here is a quick overview of the essential details you need to claim your $50 in lineups:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 12, 2026

If you are looking to add some extra excitement to tonight’s showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs, the latest PrizePicks welcome offer gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts. New PrizePicks customers can take advantage of a highly lucrative promotion simply by signing up and placing a small lineup. All it takes is a $5 play on any lineup to instantly unlock $50 in lineups, giving you plenty of extra ammunition to use throughout the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Please note that this promotional offer is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers who have not previously opened an account. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups, you must meet your local jurisdiction’s legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates.

PrizePicks Promo Code for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio for Game 5 of their Round 2 Western Conference Semifinals series. The series is currently tied 2-2.

Projections for Game 6

Anthony Edwards: 26.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

26.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Julius Randle: 16.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

16.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists Rudy Gobert: 7.5 Points, 10.5 Rebounds

7.5 Points, 10.5 Rebounds Naz Reid: 11.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds

11.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds Jaden McDaniels: 15.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds

15.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds Victor Wembanyama: 26.5 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

26.5 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists De’Aaron Fox: 17.5 Points, 5.5 Assists

17.5 Points, 5.5 Assists Stephon Castle: 16.5 Points, 6.5 Assists

16.5 Points, 6.5 Assists Devin Vassell: 12.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds

12.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds Keldon Johnson: 7.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds

When handicapping the series statistics through four playoff games, I’m seeing a few notable trends that could inform our lineup selections. Anthony Edwards has racked up 98 points so far in the series, averaging 24.5 points per contest, which sits just under his consensus projection of 26.5 points. On the interior, Victor Wembanyama has secured 49 rebounds in four games, averaging 12.25 boards—a mark that is incredibly close to his 12.5 rebound total.

For the guards, De’Aaron Fox has contributed 67 points across four matchups (16.75 points per game), hovering just below his 17.5 points projection. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert’s interior presence has netted him 40 rebounds through four games (10.0 rebounds per game), making his 10.5 rebounds line an enticing spot.

How to Register with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your $50 in lineups ahead of tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your offer:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here using standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure you enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP to ensure your account is eligible for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your Lineup: Play a $5 lineup on tonight’s game—or any other available market—to activate your $50 in lineups.

The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account.

Note: This promotion is strictly restricted to new users. All players must meet the minimum age requirements and be located in an eligible region to participate. Please play responsibly.