PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups Knicks-Cavs, Memorial Day MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services f you are looking to get in on Memorial Day NBA and MLB action, we’re in this together. You can sign up here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to claim an automatic welcome offer ahead of holiday baseball or Game 4 Eastern Conference Finals clash between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

By simply signing up and playing just $5 on an initial lineup, new players will automatically receive $50 in lineups for the playoffs. Whether you want to back player projections in tonight’s matchup or use your lineups on the Spurs vs. Thunder, this new-user-only promotion is the perfect way to jumpstart your account.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Playoffs

Promo code: WTOP

WTOP Offer: Play $5 and get $50 in free lineups

Play $5 and get $50 in free lineups Who qualifies: New PrizePicks users only

New PrizePicks users only Minimum play required: $5 entry after sign-up

$5 entry after sign-up Bonus details: $50 in free lineups is awarded regardless of whether the first $5 entry wins or loses

$50 in free lineups is awarded regardless of whether the first $5 entry wins or loses Eligibility: Must be in a legal PrizePicks state and meet age requirements

Must be in a legal PrizePicks state and meet age requirements Best for: NBA DFS picks, including Knicks vs. Cavaliers player projections

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 25, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

The PrizePicks promo code unlocks an excellent opportunity for fans looking to get a piece of the action for the upcoming New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. By signing up and playing a simple $5 initial lineup, new users will instantly qualify to receive $50 in lineups . This reward is issued regardless of whether your qualifying lineup wins or loses, giving you immediate flexibility to explore other matchups and player projections on the board.

Keep in mind, this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the reward, you must be creating your first account, meet the minimum age requirements for daily fantasy sports in your jurisdiction, and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

Ways to Use Your Lineups for Knicks-Cavaliers

When handicapping a slate like this, I always look for value in the numbers. Here are the projections I’m keeping a close eye on tonight:

New York Knicks Player Projections:

Jalen Brunson: More/Less than 25.5 Points | More/Less than 6.5 Assists

More/Less than 25.5 Points | More/Less than 6.5 Assists Karl-Anthony Towns: More/Less than 16.5 Points | More/Less than 11.5 Rebounds

More/Less than 16.5 Points | More/Less than 11.5 Rebounds Josh Hart: More/Less than 12.5 Points | More/Less than 6.5 Rebounds

More/Less than 12.5 Points | More/Less than 6.5 Rebounds OG Anunoby: More/Less than 15.5 Points | More/Less than 4.5 Rebounds

More/Less than 15.5 Points | More/Less than 4.5 Rebounds Mikal Bridges: More/Less than 13.5 Points | More/Less than 3.5 Rebounds

Cleveland Cavaliers Player Projections:

Donovan Mitchell: More/Less than 26.5 Points | More/Less than 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

More/Less than 26.5 Points | More/Less than 2.5 3-Point Field Goals James Harden: More/Less than 18.5 Points | More/Less than 5.5 Assists

More/Less than 18.5 Points | More/Less than 5.5 Assists Evan Mobley: More/Less than 15.5 Points | More/Less than 8.5 Rebounds

More/Less than 15.5 Points | More/Less than 8.5 Rebounds Jarrett Allen: More/Less than 12.5 Points | More/Less than 7.5 Rebounds

More/Less than 12.5 Points | More/Less than 7.5 Rebounds Dennis Schröder: More/Less than 4.5 Points | More/Less than 1.5 Assists

PrizePicks Promo Code Guide for New Users

Getting started with this exclusive PrizePicks offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your reward ahead of tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: Be sure to enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup on any available market.

Once your initial $5 lineup is locked in, you will activate the $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer.