PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Thunder-Spurs, MLB Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs, I am always looking for ways we can build a nice pay day. For new users, there is nothing better than leveraging the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP to elevate the action. By signing up here and playing just $5, you secure $50 in lineups to use on the platform.

Whether you want to build a lineup for tonight’s pivotal Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, target another NBA playoff game this week, or even switch over to MLB action, this offer provides immediate value to your account. Please note that this special promotion is available for new users only, making it the perfect time to get in on the daily fantasy basketball action and chase those bigger payouts.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Playoffs

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 24, 2026

The PrizePicks promo code WTOP unlocks an incredibly accessible welcome offer for daily fantasy sports players looking to get in on tonight’s action. Here is the strategy: by creating your account and submitting a simple $5 lineup on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup—or any other sporting event on the board, including MLB—you will instantly secure $50 in lineups. This $50 in additional lineups is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 play wins or loses.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new customers who have not previously opened an account on the platform. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, players must also meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform legally operates.

Ways to Use Your Lineups for Thunder-Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center for Game 4 on Sunday. The Thunder have a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Oklahoma City Thunder Projections:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Total Points (29.5) | Total Assists (7.5)

Total Points (29.5) | Total Assists (7.5) Chet Holmgren: Total Rebounds (7.5) | Total 3-Point Field Goals (1.5)

Total Rebounds (7.5) | Total 3-Point Field Goals (1.5) Jalen Williams: Total Points (3.5) | Total Assists (3.5)

Total Points (3.5) | Total Assists (3.5) Alex Caruso: Total Points (10.5) | Total 3-Point Field Goals (1.5)

Total Points (10.5) | Total 3-Point Field Goals (1.5) Luguentz Dort: Total Points (5.5) | Total Rebounds (2.5)

San Antonio Spurs Projections:

Victor Wembanyama: Total Points (24.5) | Total Rebounds (13.5)

Total Points (24.5) | Total Rebounds (13.5) Stephon Castle: Total Points (16.5) | Total Assists (6.5)

Total Points (16.5) | Total Assists (6.5) Devin Vassell: Total Points (13.5) | Total 3-Point Field Goals (2.5)

Total Points (13.5) | Total 3-Point Field Goals (2.5) De’Aaron Fox: Total Points (14.5) | Total Assists (5.5)

Total Points (14.5) | Total Assists (5.5) Julian Champagnie: Total Points (8.5) | Total Rebounds (5.5)

Projections Commentary & Analysis:

When handicapping your card for tonight, the statistics from the first three games of this playoff series point to several intriguing angles. I am looking closely at San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who has been utterly dominant; with 88 points and 45 rebounds through three games, he is averaging well over his consensus totals of 24.5 points and 13.5 rebounds. We have a real chance here for a payout. Fellow San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle also looks prime for an over on his 6.5 assists projection, having dished out an impressive 26 assists (8.6 per game) in the series so far.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s assists total sits at 7.5. He has been incredibly prolific as a facilitator against the San Antonio Spurs, racking up 33 assists over the first three contests—easily pacing toward the over. Conversely, Chet Holmgren’s rebounding projection of 7.5 might be a smart candidate. He has gathered exactly 15 rebounds (5.0 per game) through three matchups, finding it difficult to secure boards against the towering San Antonio Spurs frontcourt.

Steps to Register with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Getting started with PrizePicks and claiming your $50 in lineups for tonight’s matchup is a straightforward process. To unlock this exclusive welcome offer, PrizePicks promo code WTOP is required. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Register a New Account: Create your account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Submit a $5 Play: Build your card using tonight’s NBA projections—or any other available market like MLB—and submit a $5 lineup.

As soon as you place your initial $5 play, you will activate $50 in additional lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to use.

Please note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the legal age and region requirements for their specific location.