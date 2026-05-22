PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for the NBA Playoffs This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock a massive welcome offer ahead of the Western Conference Finals showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs by using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. As a first-time player, you can sign up here and play just $5 to instantly receive $50 in lineups.

Whether you want to build a lineup for today’s Thunder-Spurs clash or look ahead to the Cavs-Knicks battle on Saturday, this new-user exclusive is the perfect way to build your bankroll right out of the gate.

Get NBA Lineups with the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Offer Last Verified On May 22, 2026

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available to new users looking to get in on tonight’s NBA playoff action:

If you’re a new PrizePicks customer, we have a fantastic opportunity to juice up those lineups for the upcoming playoff tilt between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. By using the current promo code WTOP during registration, first-time players get access to one of my favorite welcome offers: just sign up, build your lineup, and play $5 to receive $50 in lineups. You get this $50 in lineups no matter what happens with your initial $5 play, which gives us immediate value as we handicap these NBA daily fantasy sports matchups.

To qualify for this $50 in lineups, you just need to be a brand-new PrizePicks customer creating your account for the very first time. You’ll also need to meet the standard minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Always double-check the full terms and conditions on the PrizePicks platform before locking in that account and your qualifying $5 lineup.

How to Use Your Lineups for the Thunder-Spurs

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. These two heavyweights are grinding it out in the Western Conference Finals. Through the first two games of this seven-game series, the intensity has been off the charts, with each team getting a win in Oklahoma City.

Projections for Game 3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Total Points – 30.5

Total Points – 30.5 Alex Caruso: Total 3-Point Field Goals – 2.5

Total 3-Point Field Goals – 2.5 Luguentz Dort: Total Rebounds – 2.5

Total Rebounds – 2.5 Chet Holmgren: Total Rebounds – 8.5

Total Rebounds – 8.5 Cason Wallace: Total Points – 7.5

Total Points – 7.5 Victor Wembanyama: Total Rebounds – 13.5

Total Rebounds – 13.5 Devin Vassell: Total 3-Point Field Goals – 2.5

Total 3-Point Field Goals – 2.5 Stephon Castle: Total Assists – 6.5

Total Assists – 6.5 Julian Champagnie: Total Rebounds – 5.5

Total Rebounds – 5.5 Dylan Harper: Total Points – 12.5

When I’m handicapping the Western Conference Finals data, a few key trends jump out to help us build a winning lineup. On the Spurs’ side, Victor Wembanyama is absolutely dominating the glass. He’s pulled down 41 total rebounds across the first two games, averaging a staggering 20.5 per game. With that kind of elite volume, keying in on his 13.5 projection. We’re also eyeing his teammate, Stephon Castle, who has been an elite distributor. Castle tallied 19 assists in two starts (9.5 assists per game), making him a serious threat to clear his 6.5 assists sqaure.

Looking at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Caruso is scorching hot from beyond the arc. Caruso has splashed 11 three-pointers on 18 attempts in this series, averaging 5.5 made threes a night. He is absolutely crushing his 2.5 three-point projection, and I’ll keep riding that trend.

Steps to Register with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Getting set up for this exclusive promotion is simple, and we’re in this together. To claim your $50 in lineups, you must use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP when registering. Just follow these steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once you’re verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Create and submit a lineup with a minimum $5 play.

The minute you lock in that qualifying $5 lineup, the $50 in lineups will hit your account. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on you receiving this offer.

Please note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the legal age and region requirements for their specific location.