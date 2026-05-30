PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile with the most recent PrizePicks promo code WTOP and get in on one of the best daily fantasy offers out there to capitalize on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 tonight. Complete a $5 play to unlock $50 in lineups after you sign up here.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For $50 In Lineups

Promotion: New PrizePicks users can play $5 and receive a $50 play.

New PrizePicks users can play $5 and receive a $50 play. Promo Code: Enter WTOP during sign-up to qualify for the offer.

Enter during sign-up to qualify for the offer. Minimum First Play: Submit a $5 play after creating and funding your account.

Submit a $5 play after creating and funding your account. Deposit Requirement: The activation steps call for a minimum $10 deposit before placing your first play.

The activation steps call for a minimum $10 deposit before placing your first play. Reward Details: The $50 play is credited after the qualifying $5 play is submitted, regardless of whether that first lineup wins or loses.

The $50 play is credited after the qualifying $5 play is submitted, regardless of whether that first lineup wins or loses. Eligible Users: This promotion is available only to new PrizePicks customers who have not previously created an account.

This promotion is available only to new PrizePicks customers who have not previously created an account. Location and Age Rules: Users must meet legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating PrizePicks state.

Users must meet legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating PrizePicks state. Use Case Tonight: The $50 play can be used on San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder projections or saved for other eligible NBA contests during the week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get a $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Information Confirmed On May 30th, 2026

Securing this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. By registering with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP and submitting a simple $5 play on any available game, you will automatically receive $50 in lineups. You receive the $50 in lineups regardless of whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, essentially neutralizing the risk of your first action on the platform.

Please note that this exclusive promotion is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully qualify and claim the funds, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates.

PrizePicks Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Projections

San Antonio Spurs Projections

Victor Wembanyama: 27.5 Points | 12.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

27.5 Points | 12.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Stephon Castle: 16.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

16.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Devin Vassell: 13.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made

13.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made De’Aaron Fox: 13.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 5.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

13.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 5.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Keldon Johnson: 6.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 0.5 Assists | 0.5 3-Pointers Made

Oklahoma City Thunder Projections

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 7.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

30.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 7.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Chet Holmgren: 13.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 0.5 3-Pointers Made

13.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists | 0.5 3-Pointers Made Alex Caruso: 9.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

9.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Isaiah Hartenstein: 7.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists

7.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists Jalen Williams: 7.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists | 0.5 3-Pointers Made

Analyzing the data yields actionable insights. Victor Wembanyama’s points projection is set at 27.5, a mark he has challenged consistently with 169 total points over the first six games of the series (averaging 28.2 points per game). On the glass, however, Wembanyama’s 69 total rebounds place his 11.5 average slightly below his 12.5 rebounds projection.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faces a lofty 30.5 points projection. While he has tallied 146 points in the series (24.3 per game), he has excelled as a primary facilitator with 53 assists (8.8 per game), presenting strong mathematical value on the higher side of his 7.5 assists projection.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso’s 3-point projection sits at 1.5. Caruso has knocked down 19 triples across the six games, averaging over three makes per contest, suggesting a selection for more than his projected total is highly appealing. Stephon Castle’s assists projection at 6.5 is another metric to target; the San Antonio Spurs guard has reliably generated offense with 47 assists (7.8 per game) in this series.

Saturday’s MLB Slate

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio beyond the NBA playoffs, your $50 in lineups can also be deployed across the diamond for matchups like these:

Cubs @ Cardinals

Yankees @ Athletics

Phillies @ Dodgers

Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s game? Activating your PrizePicks promo is a clear-cut procedure. Follow these structural steps to claim your $50 in lineups:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, strictly ensure you enter promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Place Your Action: Create and submit a $5 play on tonight’s game or any other available market.

Once your $5 play is processed, you will automatically activate the $50 in bonuses. The core advantage is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer—you receive the $50 in lineups regardless of whether your selections win or lose.

Note: This promotion is strictly for new users who meet the minimum age and regional requirements.