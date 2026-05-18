PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Spurs-Thunder NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans looking to build their daily fantasy sports entries can use PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Western Conference Finals showdown. New users who sign up and play just $5 will receive $50 in lineups. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to build an entry for this critical game or look ahead to any other NBA game this week, this exclusive promotion provides a direct way for completely new players to boost their bankroll right from the start. New players on PrizePicks will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On May 18, 2026

The PrizePicks promo code offers a straightforward opportunity for sports fans looking to get in on the action for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By simply signing up and placing a $5 entry, you will receive a guaranteed $50 bonus added directly to your account. This bonus is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 entry wins or loses, making it an excellent way to kickstart your daily fantasy sports bankroll.

This welcome offer is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers. To claim the guaranteed $50 bonus, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Always check your local jurisdiction’s rules and terms of service to confirm your eligibility before placing your first entry.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Props, Analysis

Here is a look at the current consensus player prop projections for this Western Conference Finals showdown:

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: Over/Under 25.5 Points | Over/Under 12.5 Rebounds | Over/Under 2.5 Assists

Over/Under 25.5 Points | Over/Under 12.5 Rebounds | Over/Under 2.5 Assists De’Aaron Fox: Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 5.5 Assists

Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 5.5 Assists Stephon Castle: Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 4.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 4.5 Rebounds Devin Vassell: Over/Under 11.5 Points | Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

Over/Under 11.5 Points | Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Keldon Johnson: Over/Under 8.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Rebounds

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Over/Under 30.5 Points | Over/Under 6.5 Assists | Over/Under 4.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 30.5 Points | Over/Under 6.5 Assists | Over/Under 4.5 Rebounds Chet Holmgren: Over/Under 16.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 16.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds Jalen Williams: Over/Under 13.5 Points | Over/Under 4.5 Assists

Over/Under 13.5 Points | Over/Under 4.5 Assists Isaiah Hartenstein: Over/Under 8.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 8.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds Alex Caruso: Over/Under 6.5 Points | Over/Under 2.5 Rebounds

For daily fantasy players analyzing the board, the frontcourt clash will be a primary focus. Victor Wembanyama’s lofty 12.5 rebounding projection highlights the expected volume in the paint, setting the stage for a physical matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder’s frontcourt duo of Chet Holmgren (Over/Under 8.5 rebounds) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Over/Under 8.5 rebounds). Role players like Stephon Castle (Over/Under 4.5 rebounds) will also be relied upon to help control the glass.

On the scoring side, the projections point to high-leverage opportunities for the primary playmakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries a significant 30.5-point projection, indicating heavy expected usage for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs will look to matching offensive output from De’Aaron Fox (Over/Under 15.5 points) and Wembanyama down the stretch. These totals suggest an incredibly competitive game script where secondary options like Devin Vassell and Jalen Williams could prove critical for building winning entries.

How to Activate PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action for this Western Conference Finals matchup, claiming this promotion is simple. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Register an Account: Navigate to the PrizePicks website to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods. Submit an Entry: Create and play a $5 entry. You can use the player projections from the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game or any other available NBA market.

As soon as you place your qualifying $5 entry, you will activate a $50 guaranteed bonus. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer, whether your entry wins or loses, the $50 bonus is yours.