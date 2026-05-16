PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Saturday MLB Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock a great welcome offer by utilizing PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. By signing up and submitting a $5 entry, new players will get $50 in free lineups. Click here to start signing up.

This includes the highly anticipated showdown between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Los Angeles Angels, or the Boston Red Sox visiting the Atlanta Braves. This exclusive new-user welcome offer provides a massive head start. The free PrizePicks lineups can be applied to any MLB game on the current schedule as well as any other matchup throughout the rest of the week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Free Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Offer Last Verified On May 16, 2026

The current PrizePicks promo code delivers immediate value for those looking to build their fantasy sports entries. When you sign up and submit just $5 on your first entry, you are rewarded with $50 in free lineups. This offer is credited regardless of whether your initial $5 entry is successful or not, providing a perfect cushion as you build your first card.

This promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the offer, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and your first entry is placed, your lineups can be applied to any exciting matchup on the board.

While the baseball diamond offers plenty of action, PrizePicks users are not limited to the MLB. The $50 in lineups can be applied across a variety of sports, including the NHL, PGA Championship, NBA, MVP MMA and more.

Saturday MLB DFS Player Projections

When deciding how to utilize your promo, looking at the consensus market data for the biggest stars gives a strong indication of where to find value. Below is a breakdown of hit and strikeout projections for some of the premier MLB matchups:

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Judge 0.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A Mark Vientos 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A

When building your entry, the data strongly supports superstar hitters reaching base safely. Aaron Judge carries significant statistical backing to record more than 0.5 hits, making his projection one of the most reliable anchors on the board. Over in Los Angeles, the trio of Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts are all heavily projected to eclipse their 0.5 hits marks.

How to Secure PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming this offer is a straightforward process. To ensure you lock in the offer before the first pitch, follow these simple steps:

Register a New Account: Begin by downloading the app or visiting the PrizePicks website. Create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using any of the secure payment methods available. Play Your First Entry: Use the insights from the slate to build and submit at least a $5 entry.

Once you place your qualifying $5 entry, your account instantly receives $50 in free lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on receiving this offer, whether your entry wins or loses, the free lineups are yours

Please note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the legal age and region requirements for their specific location.