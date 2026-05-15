PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Pistons-Cavs, Spurs-Timberwolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the upcoming basketball action can take advantage of PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of the highly anticipated clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves. By signing up and playing just $5, new users secure $50 in free lineups. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to focus your entries on the Spurs-Timberwolves showdown or explore the rest of the board, this welcome offer can be used for any NBA matchup. This exclusive promotion is strictly for new users, providing a perfect opportunity to jumpstart your daily fantasy sports experience on PrizePicks.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 in Lineups

Before placing your entries for the highly anticipated matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, review the details of this exclusive sign-up offer below:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On May 15, 2026

The current PrizePicks welcome offer provides new customers with an excellent opportunity to dive into the NBA slate. By registering and playing just $5 on any entry, including the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, you instantly unlock $50 in free lineups. This offer is awarded regardless of whether your initial entry wins or loses, giving you a reliable and immediate boost to your daily fantasy sports bankroll as you explore the rest of the board.

Please keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully qualify and claim the $50 in lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks currently operates.

Friday Night NBA DFS Projections

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Projection Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 30.0 27.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 26.2 26.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 21.3 25.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 20.4 25.5 James Harden Detroit Pistons 20.8 18.5

The board is loaded with high-upside scoring props, headlined by Detroit Pistons player Cade Cunningham. Entering his matchup with an eye-popping 30.0 points per game in the playoffs, his points projection sits at 27.5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the opposite side of that matchup, Donovan Mitchell brings a 26.2 PPG average into his home clash with the Pistons, with his points total positioned closely at 26.5.

Meanwhile, the scheduled showdown features a marquee clash between Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama. Both franchise cornerstones carry identical 25.5-point projections. Edwards is posting 21.3 PPG for the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Wembanyama has been filling up the box score for the San Antonio Spurs to the tune of 20.4 PPG.

Beyond the hardwood, the daily fantasy sports action on PrizePicks extends to several other major sports. Users can take advantage of their new bankroll to explore markets across the PGA Championship, build entries with NHL playoff standouts, or lock in daily MLB player projections.

How to Get Started With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking this offer is a quick and straightforward process. To get started and build your first lineup for the upcoming action, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Visit the PrizePicks website to create and register a new account using your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to input promo code WTOP during the registration process. This code is strictly required to claim the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Put together and play a $5 entry on the NBA board.

Once your initial $5 entry is locked in, you will instantly activate the $50 in free lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer. The offer is yours whether your picks win or lose.