PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB Games (May 14)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to add extra stakes to the highly anticipated matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves can capitalize on an incredible welcome offer by using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Make a $5 play to win $50 in free lineups. Click here

Whether you want to build your entry around the clash featuring starting pitchers Ben Brown and Chris Sale, or you prefer to use the bonus on any other MLB game throughout the week, this offer provides massive value to kickstart your account. This is an opportunity to hit the ground running with PrizePicks

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB: Earn $50 in Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 14, 2026

The PrizePicks welcome offer provides an incredible opportunity to boost your bankroll right from the start. By signing up and simply playing a $5 entry on any combination of player projections, like the exciting MLB action on the diamond, you will instantly secure $50 in free lineups.

Please note that this generous promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your $50 guaranteed bonus, you must be a first-time user, meet the minimum age requirements for daily fantasy sports in your jurisdiction, and reside in a participating state where PrizePicks operates legally.

MLB Player Projections

If you are building your entry, the matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves provides excellent value. Below are the core hit and strikeout projections for the biggest stars in this contest to help you maximize your promo.

Player Hits Strikeouts Chris Sale N/A 7.5 Ben Brown N/A 3.5 Dominic Smith 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Carson Kelly 0.5 N/A Austin Riley 0.5 N/A

Chris Sale (7.5 Strikeouts): Sale is putting together a masterful campaign, boasting a 10.29 K/9 with 56 total strikeouts. Given his elite swing-and-miss arsenal and ability to work deep into games, the data strongly points to him securing MORE than his 7.5 strikeout projection.

Dominic Smith (0.5 Hits): Smith has been an absolute force at the plate, carrying a phenomenal .358 batting average. When a hitter is seeing the ball this well, selecting him to find grass at least once is a mathematically sound decision. Take the MORE.

Michael Harris II (0.5 Hits): Following closely behind Smith, Harris II is hitting a robust .311 this season. His bat-to-ball skills make him an excellent selection to record at least one base knock. MORE is the smart side of this projection.

How to Activate Your PrizePicks Offer

Getting started and claiming your guaranteed bonus is a straightforward process. To take advantage of this promotion, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Use the Code: Promo code WTOP is required during registration to lock in this specific offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account. Place Your Entry: Create and submit a $5 entry using the projections for the MLB slate (or any other available sports, such as the PGA Championship or the NBA Playoffs).

Once you place your $5 entry, the $50 in free lineups will be activated and credited to your account. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on receiving this offer.