PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Knicks-Cavs Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the New York Knicks prepare to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, we have a fantastic way to enhance the postseason action. By registering here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users can join me in the daily fantasy trenches and turn a simple $5 play into $50 in lineups.

Whether you are building a player projection lineup for tonight’s hardwood showdown or looking ahead to any other NBA matchup this week, there is nothing better than starting your bankroll off strong. This welcome offer is specifically for first-time players, making it the perfect opportunity to dive in alongside us before tip-off.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Playoffs

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 23, 2026

For basketball fans looking to get a piece of the daily fantasy action during tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup, the current PrizePicks welcome offer delivers a real chance at a nice payday. By simply signing up and placing a $5 lineup using your favorite player projections, you will unlock an automatic $50 in lineups to keep the action rolling. The outcome of your initial $5 lineup does not affect the reward; that $50 in lineups is yours whether your first play wins or loses.

Please note that this exclusive promotion is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Always double-check your local daily fantasy sports regulations to ensure you meet all eligibility criteria before locking in your lineup.

Ways to Use Your Lineups for the Knicks-Cavs

Tonight, the New York Knicks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. The Knicks are up 2-0 after winning both games at Madison Square Garden.

Projections for Game 3

We are always looking for those hidden gems and high-value projections to key into our lineups. Here is how the lines are shaking out based on the latest NBA playoffs stats:

Jalen Brunson – Total Points (26.5): Brunson has been an absolute offensive force in the Eastern Conference Finals, pouring in 57 points across the first two games (28.5 points per game).

Brunson has been an absolute offensive force in the Eastern Conference Finals, pouring in 57 points across the first two games (28.5 points per game). Karl-Anthony Towns – Total Rebounds (11.5): Towns is dominating the glass, pulling down 26 total rebounds in the series (13.0 per game), sitting well above his consensus line.

Towns is dominating the glass, pulling down 26 total rebounds in the series (13.0 per game), sitting well above his consensus line. Josh Hart – Total Assists (4.5): Hart has been a reliable facilitator, dishing out 11 assists in the first two matchups (5.5 per game). He’s a great piece to build around.

Hart has been a reliable facilitator, dishing out 11 assists in the first two matchups (5.5 per game). He’s a great piece to build around. OG Anunoby – Total Points (14.5): Anunoby has scored 27 points in the series so far (13.5 per game), keeping him just below this scoring mark.

Anunoby has scored 27 points in the series so far (13.5 per game), keeping him just below this scoring mark. Mikal Bridges – Total 3-Point Field Goals (1.5): Bridges has been remarkably efficient from deep, connecting on 3 of his 5 three-point attempts over 82 minutes of action in this series.

Cleveland Cavaliers Player Projections

Donovan Mitchell – Total Points (27.5): Mitchell is averaging exactly 27.5 points per game in the series (55 points in two games), putting him dead on the number.

Mitchell is averaging exactly 27.5 points per game in the series (55 points in two games), putting him dead on the number. Evan Mobley – Total Rebounds (8.5): Mobley is highly active on the boards with 20 rebounds in two contests (10.0 per game).

Mobley is highly active on the boards with 20 rebounds in two contests (10.0 per game). Jarrett Allen – Total Points (12.5): Allen has posted 23 points in the series (11.5 per game), staying slightly below the 12.5-point threshold.

Allen has posted 23 points in the series (11.5 per game), staying slightly below the 12.5-point threshold. Max Strus – Total Points (9.5): Strus has struggled to find his stroke, managing just 13 total points (6.5 per game) through two games.

Strus has struggled to find his stroke, managing just 13 total points (6.5 per game) through two games. Dean Wade – Total Rebounds (3.5): Wade has recorded 8 rebounds so far in the series (4.0 per game), narrowly eclipsing his consensus total.

How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code

Getting started with PrizePicks and claiming your $50 in lineups ahead of tonight’s Knicks-Cavaliers game is a breeze.

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements to qualify. Use the Promo Code: Be sure to enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your eligibility. Don’t skip this step! Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup on any available market using your favorite projections.

Once you place your qualifying $5 lineup, you will immediately activate $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer—win or lose, that $50 in lineups is yours so we can keep chasing those bigger payouts.

Please note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the legal age and region requirements for their specific location.