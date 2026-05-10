PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Knicks-76ers, Spurs-Wolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s get right into the action, folks. I’m always looking for the best ways to build our bankrolls, and if you are a new user ready to dive into the NBA playoffs, the PrizePicks promo code WTOP is exactly what we need. By signing up here and playing just $5, you get $50 in lineups added directly to your account.

There is nothing better than getting a nice pay day, and this welcome offer gives us a real chance to load up for today’s massive showdown between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether you are targeting specific player projections for tonight’s contest or spreading your lineups across the entire NBA schedule this week, this offer ensures your new account starts off red hot.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Overview

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Offer Confirmed May 10

This welcome offer gives basketball fans a fantastic way to dive headfirst into the NBA playoffs. When I’m handicapping the current NBA slate—especially heavy-hitting matchups like tonight’s clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks—having extra ammunition is key. By signing up and submitting a simple $5 lineup, you will unlock $50 in additional lineups.

This promotion is exclusively for new PrizePicks customers. To claim your $50 in lineups, you simply need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Whether we’re backing our favorite superstars or locking in on specific player projections on the hardwood, this offer ensures our accounts get a substantial lift just for getting into the game.

Ways to Use Your Lineups on Sunday

If we are looking to put our promotional offers to work on the hardwood tonight, the points markets are absolutely loaded with star power. I’m eyeing these five highest points projections for tonight’s playoff matchups.

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Projection Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 28.0 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 21.9 25.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 24.0 25.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 24.4 25.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 19.4 25.5

Jalen Brunson tops our list with a 26.5 points projection. The New York Knicks star has been on an absolute scoring tear, averaging 28.0 points per game across nine appearances this postseason. He’ll be tasked with carrying the offensive load on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, and I think he has a real chance to go big.

Looking at the other side of that exact same matchup, the 76ers feature two elite players with 25.5-point projections. Tyrese Maxey hits the court averaging a robust 24.4 points per playoff game. Beside him is Joel Embiid, who is currently listed as probable on the injury report with a hip issue, putting up 24.0 points per game. Both guys will be critical keys for Philadelphia as they defend their home floor at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Out West, Victor Wembanyama matches Brunson for the highest total on the board at 26.5 points. The San Antonio Spurs phenom is currently averaging 21.9 points per game and will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Finally, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards also lands a 25.5 over/under projection. Even though Edwards is averaging 19.4 points per game so far in the NBA playoffs, oddsmakers clearly expect him to play an elevated role offensively when Minnesota defends home court.

PrizePicks Promo Code Guide for New Users

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff matchup? Activating your promotional offer is a straightforward process, and I’ll walk you right through it.

To get started, PrizePicks promo code WTOP is required. Just follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here with PrizePicks by providing standard personal information. Deposit Funds: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Play a $5 lineup on the board—such as combining the Knicks and 76ers player projections we highlighted above—to activate your $50 in lineups.

Here is the absolute best part of this strategy: the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer. Whether your first lineup hits or misses, the $50 in lineups will hit your account. Note: This promotion is strictly restricted to new users. All players must meet the minimum age requirements and be located in an eligible region to participate. Please play responsibly.