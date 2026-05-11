PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Cavs-Pistons, Thunder-Lakers Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
New users can unlock serious value ahead of the postseason clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons by using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. When you sign up here and play $5 on any market, you will instantly receive $50 in lineups to help build your bankroll.
Whether we are targeting tonight’s action any other NBA game this week, this welcome offer is the perfect tool for our handicapping strategy.
Claim NBA Lineups with the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
As someone who is always looking for an edge, I can tell you that taking advantage of welcome offers is the easiest way to elevate your game. New PrizePicks customers can grab this exceptional opportunity right before the Cavaliers and Pistons tip off. By registering and submitting a $5 play on any NBA market, you will get $50 in lineups added straight to your account.
This $50 reward hits your account no matter the outcome of your original play, giving us a massive head start to confidently tackle the rest of the NBA playoffs. To get in on this offer, you just need to be a first-time user setting up a new account. You’ll also need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state.
How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Offer Tonight
If we want to build a sophisticated, winning card this evening, the points market is loaded with superstar talent we can key on. Below is a look at the five highest points projections on the board across both playoff matchups. I always use these numbers as a baseline when evaluating the morning line, and they make a great starting point for us.
Player
Opponent
PPG in the Playoffs
Points Projection
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Los Angeles Lakers
28.3
28.5
Donovan Mitchell
Detroit Pistons
25.1
27.5
Cade Cunningham
Cleveland Cavaliers
30.2
26.5
Austin Reaves
Oklahoma City Thunder
18.6
21.5
LeBron James
Oklahoma City Thunder
23.1
21.5
Whenever I’m studying the board, I look for spots where the numbers and matchups tell a story. Tonight, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the highest projection at 28.5 points, essentially sitting right on his 28.3 points per game average. He will be leading an Oklahoma City Thunder squad boasting a dominant 19.2 net rating against a Lakers team dealing with a -3.7 net rating and missing Luka Dončić (hamstring) for the start of the series.
Over in the Eastern Conference, Cade Cunningham is an intriguing focal point. The Pistons’ star has been lighting up the box score, averaging 30.2 points per game this postseason. His consensus projection is set noticeably lower at 26.5 against the Cavaliers.
Detroit has played well, posting a 5.8 net rating and a strong 53.2% total rebound percentage. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell carries a 27.5-point expectation to lift Cleveland’s offense in what should be a tightly contested battle. If we want a real chance at a big payout, mixing and matching these Eastern Conference stars is a smart move.
Back in Los Angeles, the scoring load will rely heavily on LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Both share a 21.5-point square. James has surpassed that mark on average with 23.1 points per game, while Reaves (18.6 PPG) will need a slightly above-average showing to clear his projection against a stingy Thunder defense.
Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code
Let’s keep things simple. Unlocking this promotion before the Cavaliers and Pistons take the floor is a quick, straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow my step-by-step guide to claim your reward:
Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. You must enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during this step, as it is required to claim the offer.
Deposit: Fund your new account with a deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
Play: Submit a $5 play on any market to officially activate your $50 in lineups.
The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer; the $50 in lineups is yours whether you win or lose.
Note: This promotion is strictly restricted to new users. All players must meet the minimum age requirements and be located in an eligible region to participate. Please play responsibly.