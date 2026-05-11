PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Cavs-Pistons, Thunder-Lakers Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Claim NBA Lineups with the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Offer Tonight

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 28.3 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 25.1 27.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 30.2 26.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 18.6 21.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.1 21.5

Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. You must enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during this step, as it is required to claim the offer.

Create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. You must enter PrizePicks promo code during this step, as it is required to claim the offer. Deposit: Fund your new account with a deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Fund your new account with a deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play: Submit a $5 play on any market to officially activate your $50 in lineups.