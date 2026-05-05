PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of the NBA postseason, and if you are looking to get in on the action, I’ve got exactly what we need to start off on the right foot. New users can sign up here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

By simply signing up and playing a $5 lineup, new players will receive $50 in lineups to kickstart their account. This introductory offer is a real chance to build your bankroll, and your plays can be used for any NBA matchup today as well as any NBA game this week.

Get NBA Lineups with the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 5, 2026

For new PrizePicks customers wanting to add a little extra excitement to the NBA postseason, this current welcome offer provides a massive boost to our bankroll. When you sign up and submit a $5 lineup on the upcoming playoff matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers on May 5, you will instantly receive $50 in lineups.

Whether you are backing the Pistons on their home floor or building a lineup around Cavaliers projections, those extra funds are secured regardless of whether your initial play wins or loses.

Please keep in mind that this generous promotion is strictly available to first-time users creating a new account. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups and put them to work on the current NBA slate, you must be physically located in a participating state and meet all local age requirements.

How to Use Your NBA Lineups Tonight

If we are looking to put our promos to work tonight, the current slate features plenty of firepower to handicap. To help us cut through the noise and narrow down the board, here is a look at the five highest player points projections available on the consensus market for tonight’s matchups. Remember, all of the stats below reflect their performance in the playoffs so far.

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 33.8 31.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 32.4 29.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 18.5 21.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.2 20.5 Tobias Harris Cleveland Cavaliers 21.6 18.5

When I’m handicapping tonight’s board, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander immediately catches my eye at the very top. He holds a consensus projection of 31.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers. SGA has been scoring at an elite clip all postseason, posting 33.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 55.1% from the floor. Since his playoff average sits comfortably above tonight’s total line, he is going to be a highly popular key to anchor many of our lineups.

Not far behind him is Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, who draws a tough test against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cunningham has commanded a massive 35.4% usage rate for the Pistons during these playoffs, which has translated into 32.4 points per contest. With his projection set at 29.5 points, we have to decide if Cleveland’s defense can actually slow down Detroit’s primary engine.

For the Lakers, both Austin Reaves and LeBron James carry high expectations against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reaves holds a 21.5-point projection tonight, stepping up despite averaging 18.5 playoff points per game. Meanwhile, King James is logging a staggering 38.7 minutes per night and averaging 23.2 points in the playoffs, but sees a slightly lower projection of 20.5.

Rounding out the top five, Tobias Harris is listed at 18.5 points for Detroit’s tilt with the Cavaliers, a number that sits just a hair below his playoff average of 21.6 points per game. There are some real chances for a nice payday if we mix and match these projections correctly.

Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your offer is a straightforward process.

Sign Up: Register a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that PrizePicks promo code WTOP is entered to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Create a lineup and play $5. You can use projections from the upcoming Pistons vs. Cavaliers matchup or any other available NBA game.

Once your $5 play is submitted, you will instantly activate $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to chase bigger payouts.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.