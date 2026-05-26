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PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 In Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Lineups

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Registering with the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP and unlock $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play for any game. With a pivotal Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 tonight, now is a perfect time to click here and sign up.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
Promotion Verified May 26th, 2026
This exclusive PrizePicks promo code unlocks one of the most straightforward welcome offers available for the NBA Postseason. By registering and making a $5 play on tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, new players receive $50 in lineups. The outcome of your initial play does not affect the reward; as long as you submit the qualifying $5 play, the $50 in lineups is secured. Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To claim your reward ahead of tip-off, you must meet your local jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Ensure you meet all local guidelines before setting your lineups for tonight’s game.

PrizePicks Spurs vs. Thunder Projections

Here are some of the most popular player projections available for tonight’s Western Conference Finals showdown: San Antonio Spurs
  • Victor Wembanyama: 13.5 Total Rebounds
  • De’Aaron Fox: 15.5 Total Points
  • Stephon Castle: 6.5 Total Assists
  • Devin Vassell: 2.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals Made
  • Keldon Johnson: 7.5 Total Points
Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.5 Total Points
  • Chet Holmgren: 8.5 Total Rebounds
  • Jalen Williams: 15.5 Total Points
  • Luguentz Dort: 1.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals Made
  • Alex Caruso: 2.5 Total Assists
Projection Analysis: Looking at the series statistics through four games, the underlying data provides several compelling angles for tonight’s projections. San Antonio’s Stephon Castle has operated as a premier distributor, racking up 32 assists (8 per game), making a projection of more than 6.5 assists a highly logical choice. Devin Vassell has also been highly efficient from deep, knocking down 14 three-pointers. That 3.5 per-game average provides strong statistical support for selecting more than his 2.5 made threes line. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama has pulled down 53 rebounds (13.25 per game), hovering right below his 13.5 projection. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 99 points across four games. His 24.75 points per game average suggests he is likely to fall short of his 30.5 points projection. Chet Holmgren has grabbed 24 rebounds (6 per game), a metric that heavily leans toward less than his 8.5 total rebounds projection. Additionally, Luguentz Dort has struggled from beyond the arc in this series, hitting just two three-pointers in four games (0.5 per game). This offers solid statistical backing to select less than his 1.5 made threes projection.

Today’s MLB Matchups

While the NBA Playoffs offer prime opportunities, baseball fans can also utilize the PrizePicks platform to analyze data and build lineups around today’s MLB slate. Here are the key diamond matchups to monitor:
  • Washington Nationals vs. Cleveland Guardians
  • Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
  • Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Steps

Ready to put the numbers to work for tonight’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder? Getting started is simple. Just follow these steps to secure your reward:
  1. Create an Account: Register for a new PrizePicks account here by providing standard personal information.
  2. Enter the Promo Code: You must use promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to ensure you are eligible for the offer.
  3. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of the available secure payment methods.
  4. Submit Your First Play: Build and submit a $5 play on any available player projections, such as tonight’s Western Conference Finals showdown.
  5. Enjoy Your Reward: By simply placing that qualifying $5 play, you will activate $50 in lineups. The actual outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to use.
Please note: This promotion is exclusively available to new users who meet all local age and region requirements.

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