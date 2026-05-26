PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 In Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promotion Verified May 26th, 2026

PrizePicks Spurs vs. Thunder Projections

Victor Wembanyama: 13.5 Total Rebounds

13.5 Total Rebounds De’Aaron Fox: 15.5 Total Points

15.5 Total Points Stephon Castle: 6.5 Total Assists

6.5 Total Assists Devin Vassell: 2.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals Made

2.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals Made Keldon Johnson: 7.5 Total Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.5 Total Points

30.5 Total Points Chet Holmgren: 8.5 Total Rebounds

8.5 Total Rebounds Jalen Williams: 15.5 Total Points

15.5 Total Points Luguentz Dort: 1.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals Made

1.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals Made Alex Caruso: 2.5 Total Assists

Today’s MLB Matchups

Washington Nationals vs. Cleveland Guardians

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Steps

Create an Account: Register for a new PrizePicks account here by providing standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: You must use promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to ensure you are eligible for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your First Play: Build and submit a $5 play on any available player projections, such as tonight’s Western Conference Finals showdown. Enjoy Your Reward: By simply placing that qualifying $5 play, you will activate $50 in lineups. The actual outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to use.