PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 In Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Lineups

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesRegistering with the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP and unlock $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play for any game. With a pivotal Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 tonight, now is a perfect time to click here and sign up.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 In Lineups
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New PrizePicks User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|$50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
|Promotion Verified
|May 26th, 2026
PrizePicks Spurs vs. Thunder ProjectionsHere are some of the most popular player projections available for tonight’s Western Conference Finals showdown: San Antonio Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama: 13.5 Total Rebounds
- De’Aaron Fox: 15.5 Total Points
- Stephon Castle: 6.5 Total Assists
- Devin Vassell: 2.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals Made
- Keldon Johnson: 7.5 Total Points
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.5 Total Points
- Chet Holmgren: 8.5 Total Rebounds
- Jalen Williams: 15.5 Total Points
- Luguentz Dort: 1.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals Made
- Alex Caruso: 2.5 Total Assists
Today’s MLB MatchupsWhile the NBA Playoffs offer prime opportunities, baseball fans can also utilize the PrizePicks platform to analyze data and build lineups around today’s MLB slate. Here are the key diamond matchups to monitor:
- Washington Nationals vs. Cleveland Guardians
- Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up StepsReady to put the numbers to work for tonight’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder? Getting started is simple. Just follow these steps to secure your reward:
- Create an Account: Register for a new PrizePicks account here by providing standard personal information.
- Enter the Promo Code: You must use promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to ensure you are eligible for the offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of the available secure payment methods.
- Submit Your First Play: Build and submit a $5 play on any available player projections, such as tonight’s Western Conference Finals showdown.
- Enjoy Your Reward: By simply placing that qualifying $5 play, you will activate $50 in lineups. The actual outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to use.