PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in NBA Lineups for Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re a new player looking to get in on tonight’s NBA playoffs action, we have the perfect strategy to jump-start your account. By using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users can sign up here, play $5, and get $50 in lineups.

Whether we are handicapping tonight’s heavy-hitting clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons, or looking ahead to any other NBA matchup this week, this welcome offer is the smartest way to build your bankroll. There’s nothing better than a nice pay day, and this promotion gives us a real chance to maximize our daily fantasy sports experience right out of the gate.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks NBA Lineups

Before we start locking in our daily fantasy sports lineups for tonight’s matchups, let’s break down the details of this welcome offer. Using our promo code ensures you receive the maximum value available for new users.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 7, 2026

For basketball fans looking to elevate their strategy and chase a bigger payout, this current promotion provides massive value. You can sign up and play just $5 to receive $50 in lineups. Whether you want to build your strategy around the NBA playoffs clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons or target another compelling matchup on the slate, this offer is an incredible way to pad your account.

Keep in mind, this is strictly reserved for new customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

NBA Projections for Thursday Night

If we are looking to maximize our daily fantasy sports lineups tonight, targeting the slate’s highest projected scorers is always my go-to strategy. Let’s look at the morning line and examine the five highest consensus totals for tonight’s NBA playoffs matchups. We’ll compare each player’s projection against their postseason average to spot the real value.

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 30.6 28.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 31.2 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 23.1 23.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.7 20.5 James Harden Detroit Pistons 20.8 18.5

Tonight’s lines present some fascinating discrepancies between postseason averages and the PrizePicks projections. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the slate alongside Cade Cunningham with a 28.5 points projection. SGA has been electric, averaging 30.6 points per game, and takes on a Los Angeles Lakers squad boasting a modest +1.2 net rating. Given that his consensus line is sitting more than two points below his playoff average, taking his over could be a highly appealing play to include in our lineups.

Cade Cunningham has a similarly enticing gap. Averaging a slate-high 31.2 points per game, the Pistons guard draws a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (+1.8 net rating). His projection sits at just 28.5 points despite commanding a massive 34.5% usage rate in the Detroit offense.

For the Lakers, LeBron James heads into a tough environment against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder own a staggering +18.6 net rating this postseason, which likely explains why LeBron’s projection is set at just 20.5 points despite his 23.7 PPG average.

Finally, the Cavaliers’ backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have tight projections against Detroit. Mitchell’s 23.5 line aligns closely with his 23.1 PPG average, while Harden’s 18.5 line sits slightly below his 20.8 PPG production, providing us with some serious food for thought as we construct a winning strategy.

How to Use the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to build your lineups for tonight’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons? Follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet your state’s age and region requirements to be eligible. Use the Code: Enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Create and submit a $5 minimum play using your favorite player projections from tonight’s slate.

Once you submit your $5 play, you will officially activate the $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to help you chase those bigger payouts.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.