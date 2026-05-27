PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for MLB Wednesday

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With today’s packed slate of MLB action, including compelling matchups like the Braves taking on the Red Sox and the Cubs visiting the Pirates, there is no better time for new users to find incredible value. By using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users who sign up and play just $5 on any player projection will receive $50 in lineups.







Whether you want to build a lineup for today’s games or look ahead to Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and the Thunder, this is a great place to start. Identifying market inefficiencies early is key, and this special promotion—strictly for new users only—gives you the exact leverage you need.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Offer Wednesday

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promotion Verified May 27th, 2026

New PrizePicks customers can take advantage of a highly generous welcome offer to kickstart their daily fantasy sports portfolio. By signing up with promo code WTOP and playing just $5 on your first lineup, you receive $50 in lineups, regardless of whether your initial lineup wins or loses. This immediate bankroll boost is the perfect way to explore the platform, evaluate player projections, and hunt for longshot value across tonight’s MLB slate.

It does stand to reason that this exclusive welcome offer is only eligible for new PrizePicks customers. Always check the specific eligibility rules for your region before registering and building your first lineup.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Offer Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Jameson Taillon (CHC) – 4.5 Bubba Chandler (PIT) – 4.5 Carson Kelly (CHC) 0.5 – Michael Conforto (CHC) 0.5 – Alex Bregman (CHC) 0.5 – Bryan Reynolds (PIT) 0.5 – Jake Mangum (PIT) 0.5 – Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 – Marcell Ozuna (PIT) 0.5 – Dansby Swanson (CHC) 0.5 –

When dissecting the board for tonight’s Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates clash, the underlying data points to some clear advantages for both pitchers and hitters. We put a lot of stock in finding value, and these projections offer some fascinating angles.

Starting on the mound, Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler boasts an impressive 9.0 K/9 rate this season. On the other side, Jameson Taillon holds a respectable 7.6 K/9 mark. His line of 4.5 strikeouts could be a close call based on projections, but his consistent underlying metrics make the over a very reasonable lean.

At the plate, Carson Kelly is the standout contact hitter in this game. Boasting a stellar .300 batting average, Kelly is an excellent candidate to go record a hit today. Joining him on the favorable side of the projections are Michael Conforto (.268 AVG), Mauricio Dubon (.259 AVG), and Bryan Reynolds (.256 AVG).

Conversely, there are a few established stars struggling through sluggish stretches. Dansby Swanson is currently hitting just .183 for the Cubs, while Marcell Ozuna is barely faring better for the Pirates at .185.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to build your first value-driven lineup? Activating this offer is simple. Follow these steps to secure your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on PrizePicks by providing your standard personal information. Be sure to input promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you get the best value. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account. Place Your Lineup: Play your first lineup of at least $5 on any combination of player projections. Claim Your $50 in Lineups: Once your $5 lineup is locked in, you will instantly receive $50 in lineups.

The best part of this structure? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on receiving this offer—your $50 in lineups is locked in whether your lineup wins or loses.

Note: This promotion is for new users only. You must meet all age and regional requirements to be eligible to play and claim this offer.