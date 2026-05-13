PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in NBA Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 13, 2026

How to Use Your Lineups for the Cavs-Pistons

Projections and Analysis for Game 5

Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 Points |4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists

26.5 Points |4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists James Harden: 18.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists

18.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists Jarrett Allen: 12.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists

12.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists Evan Mobley: 14.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists

14.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists Dennis Schröder: 6.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 0.5 3-Point Field Goals Made

Cade Cunningham: 26.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 9.5 Assists

26.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 9.5 Assists Tobias Harris: 18.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists

18.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists Jalen Duren: 11.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists

11.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists Duncan Robinson: 11.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made

11.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made Ausar Thompson: 8.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists

How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code

Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. Use the PrizePicks Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered. This code is absolutely required to lock in your exclusive offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Put together your projections and play a $5 lineup.