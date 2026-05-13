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PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5

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The PrizePicks promo code WTOP is exactly what you need for this massive Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons showdown. When you sign up as a new user here and play a simple $5 lineup, you receive $50 in lineups to boost your account right off the bat.
This exclusive welcome offer is strictly for first-time players, making it the perfect time to lock in your daily fantasy basketball projections for tonight’s hardwood clash or any other NBA game on the schedule this week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in NBA Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
Date Last Verified May 13, 2026
The latest PrizePicks promo code delivers a fantastic welcome offer for players looking to elevate their daily fantasy sports strategy. By simply registering for an account and placing a qualifying $5 lineup, you receive $50 in lineups added directly to your bankroll. This reward is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, giving us a massive head start as we build out our winning strategies and chase those bigger payouts. To take advantage of this “play $5, get $50” offer, you must be a first-time player on the platform. This promotion is strictly limited to new PrizePicks customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once those criteria are met, securing your $50 in lineups is as easy as locking in your very first $5 play.

How to Use Your Lineups for the Cavs-Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hitting the road to face the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Scheduled for 8 pm ET in front of a national audience on ESPN, this pivotal Game 5 takes place in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Both squads are battling to gain control of the series after splitting the first four games.

Projections and Analysis for Game 5

Let’s dive into the projections. I’m placing these specific lineups because the data from the playoffs points to some serious value Cleveland Cavaliers:
  • Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 Points |4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists
  • James Harden: 18.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists
  • Jarrett Allen: 12.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists
  • Evan Mobley: 14.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists
  • Dennis Schröder: 6.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 0.5 3-Point Field Goals Made
Detroit Pistons:
  • Cade Cunningham: 26.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 9.5 Assists
  • Tobias Harris: 18.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists
  • Jalen Duren: 11.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists
  • Duncan Robinson: 11.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made
  • Ausar Thompson: 8.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists
When handicapping the lines for tonight’s contest, Donovan Mitchell stands out as a premier building block. Mitchell has amassed a staggering 132 points through the first four games of the series, averaging exactly 33 points per game. His backcourt teammate, James Harden, has distributed 28 assists over four games (7.0 per game), offering a solid angle on his 6.5 assists square. On the Detroit Pistons’ side, Cade Cunningham is commanding the offense but has logged 33 assists in four games (8.25 per game), falling slightly under tonight’s lofty 9.5 assists projection. Tobias Harris, however, is trending positively; he has secured 78 points across his four series starts, creating a distinct edge on his 18.5 points square. Finally, Detroit sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has sunk 15 three-pointers so far in this series. Averaging nearly four made threes per outing, riding his 2.5 3-point field goals projection looks incredibly promising.

How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action and build some winning lineups for tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps, and we’ll be chasing those bigger payouts together in no time:
  1. Create an Account: Click here to register a new account.
  2. Use the PrizePicks Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered. This code is absolutely required to lock in your exclusive offer.
  3. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods.
  4. Submit Your Lineup: Put together your projections and play a $5 lineup.
As soon as you place your qualifying $5 lineup, you will activate $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether your first lineup wins or loses, that $50 in lineups will be automatically credited to your account so you can keep firing away. Note: This promotion is strictly restricted to new users. All players must meet the minimum age requirements and be located in an eligible region to participate. Please play responsibly.

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