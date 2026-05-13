PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesThe PrizePicks promo code WTOP is exactly what you need for this massive Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons showdown. When you sign up as a new user here and play a simple $5 lineup, you receive $50 in lineups to boost your account right off the bat. This exclusive welcome offer is strictly for first-time players, making it the perfect time to lock in your daily fantasy basketball projections for tonight’s hardwood clash or any other NBA game on the schedule this week.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in NBA Lineups
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|$50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
|Date Last Verified
|May 13, 2026
How to Use Your Lineups for the Cavs-PistonsThe Cleveland Cavaliers are hitting the road to face the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Scheduled for 8 pm ET in front of a national audience on ESPN, this pivotal Game 5 takes place in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Both squads are battling to gain control of the series after splitting the first four games.
Projections and Analysis for Game 5Let’s dive into the projections. I’m placing these specific lineups because the data from the playoffs points to some serious value Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 Points |4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists
- James Harden: 18.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists
- Jarrett Allen: 12.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists
- Evan Mobley: 14.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists
- Dennis Schröder: 6.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 0.5 3-Point Field Goals Made
- Cade Cunningham: 26.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 9.5 Assists
- Tobias Harris: 18.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists
- Jalen Duren: 11.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists
- Duncan Robinson: 11.5 Points | 2.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made
- Ausar Thompson: 8.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists
How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo CodeReady to get in on the action and build some winning lineups for tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps, and we’ll be chasing those bigger payouts together in no time:
- Create an Account: Click here to register a new account.
- Use the PrizePicks Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered. This code is absolutely required to lock in your exclusive offer.
- Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Submit Your Lineup: Put together your projections and play a $5 lineup.