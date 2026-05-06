PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for 76ers vs. Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you want a real chance at boosting your bankroll for tonight’s massive Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, I’ve got exactly what you need. By signing up here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP on May 6, first-time players can instantly unlock a sweet welcome offer.

Just sign up, play $5 on tonight’s MSG showdown—or any NBA playoff matchup this week—and you will get $50 in lineups. This offer is strictly for new users, making it the ultimate way to jumpstart your daily fantasy action and move beyond the basics with confidence.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in NBA Lineups

New Users Only: This promotion is exclusively available to first-time PrizePicks players creating a brand-new account.

This promotion is exclusively available to first-time PrizePicks players creating a brand-new account. Promo Code Required: You must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the offer.

You must enter promo code during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Minimum Deposit: A first-time deposit of at least $10 is required to fund your account.

A first-time deposit of at least $10 is required to fund your account. Qualifying Lineup: You must place a minimum $5 lineup on any available market to activate the promotion.

You must place a minimum $5 lineup on any available market to activate the promotion. Reward: Upon placing your qualifying $5 lineup, you will receive $50 in lineups automatically.

Upon placing your qualifying $5 lineup, you will receive $50 in lineups automatically. No Win Requirement: Your $50 in lineups is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses.

Your $50 in lineups is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses. Age Requirement: You must meet the minimum legal age requirement in your jurisdiction to participate.

You must meet the minimum legal age requirement in your jurisdiction to participate. Location Restrictions: You must be physically located in a state where PrizePicks is legally available at the time of signup and play.

You must be physically located in a state where PrizePicks is legally available at the time of signup and play. Lineup Flexibility: Your $50 in lineups can be used on any sport or market available on PrizePicks, not just the NBA.

Your $50 in lineups can be used on any sport or market available on PrizePicks, not just the NBA. One Per Customer: Only one promotional offer can be claimed per person, per household, and per account.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

With the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks ready to battle, it is the perfect time to grab this new user offer. By entering the promo code WTOP during registration, new customers can take advantage of a “Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups” reward to use across the entire NBA slate.

To qualify, you just need to create your account and build your first lineup for at least $5. Regardless of whether that initial $5 play wins or loses, your account gets credited with $50 in lineups to keep the action rolling. Remember, this is exclusively for new customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are located in an eligible state.

Ways to Use Your Lineups on Wednesday Night

When I start handicapping the board for our playoff entries, checking the top scoring projections is my go-to strategy. It gives us a clear baseline. Here is a look at the five highest points projections for tonight’s games:

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Projection Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 19.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 27.6 27.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 25.2 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 25.1 24.5 Karl-Anthony Towns Philadelphia 76ers 18.4 19.5

We are looking at some massive numbers here. Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama share the highest points projection of the night at 27.5. Brunson has been answering the bell during these NBA playoffs, averaging an incredible 27.6 points per game for the Knicks.

He is the clear offensive engine against a Philadelphia defense that will also have its hands full with Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has a highly intriguing 19.5 projection, sitting just a shade above his 18.4 playoff average.

On the Philadelphia side, we know the 76ers rely entirely on the two-man game of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Both stars are crushing it, averaging north of 25 points per contest in the postseason (25.2 for Embiid, 25.1 for Maxey). Those stats line up perfectly with their respective 26.5 and 24.5 projections.

Looking out West, I’m fading the idea that Wembanyama will have an easy time against the rugged Minnesota Timberwolves. While his playoff average is 19.0 points per game, that massive 27.5 over/under shows the immense expectations placed on the San Antonio phenom.

Steps to Register with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Getting everything locked in before the 76ers and Knicks tip off on ESPN is incredibly simple. I always recommend following a clear checklist, so here is exactly how to claim your $50 in lineups:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You will just need to provide some standard personal details to verify your identity. Enter the PrizePicks Promo Code: This is the most important part—make sure you enter the promo code WTOP during sign-up to lock in the exclusive offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of the secure payment options. Place Your Entry: Build and submit your very first lineup of at least $5 on tonight’s NBA playoff action.

Once you submit that $5 play, you automatically activate your $50 in lineups. It doesn’t matter if your original $5 play cashes or falls short; the $50 in extra lineups is coming your way, giving us plenty of ammunition to tackle the rest of the week’s slate.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.