Predators 1st-rounder Cameron Reid helps Kitchener beat Everett 6-2 in Memorial Cup

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Kitchener captain Cameron Reid opened the scoring and assisted on all three goals in a…

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Kitchener captain Cameron Reid opened the scoring and assisted on all three goals in a deciding surge, helping the Rangers beat the Everett Silvertips 6-2 on Monday night in the Memorial Cup.

Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener improved to 2-0 to wrap up a semifinal spot and a chance to advance straight to the final in the four-team tournament.

Christian Kirsch made 38 saves after backstopping the Rangers to a 5-0 victory over host Kelowna on Friday night in their opener. The Quinnipiac University-bound Kirsch was drafted by San Jose.

Kitchener will close round-robin play Tuesday night against Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Chicoutimi. In the final round-robin game, Western Hockey League champion Everett will face Kelowna on Wednesday night.

Reid, the star defenseman drafted 21st overall by Nashville last summer, opened the scoring at 3:05 of the first period on a shot from the left boards. After Everett tied it at 2 in the second, Reid assisted on goals by Christian Humphreys, Gabriel Chiarot and Jack Pridham in a 4:37 span in the period for a 5-2 advantage.

Pridham also had a power-play goal in the first. Cameron Arquette scored in the third.

Rylan Gould had a goal and an assist for Everertt. Matias Vanhanen also scored, and Anders Miller stopped 22 shots. The Silvertips beat Chicoutimi 5-3 on Saturday night.

The Seattle-area team is trying to become the fourth U.S. franchise to win the event, following the Portland Winterhawks in 1983 and 1998, Spokane Chiefs in 1991 and 2008 and Saginaw Spirit in 2024.

Kitchener’s Andrew MacNiel fought Jaxsin Vaughan in the second period during the three-goal burst.

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