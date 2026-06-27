Thunder and Isaiah Hartenstein agree to 3-year, $75 million deal, AP source says

Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with…

Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced that the deal, first reported Friday night by ESPN, has been finalized.

The 7-foot center has been a two-year starter for the Thunder, who have gone 88-16 in the past two regular seasons when he plays. He averaged 9.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this past season — and started 20 of the 23 Thunder games in the 2025 playoff run that ended in an NBA title.

“Hart has been great,” Oklahoma City executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti said when this past season ended. “He’s been a big factor in a lot of our success. Also, I know whenever I talk about him, I never want to not mention just the amount of community work this guy has done here in such a short amount of time. Just unbelievable. Him and his family, they have put two feet into this community and given it a huge hug. He’s been wonderful off the floor as well.”

Hartenstein has been well traveled in his NBA life, having stints with New York, Houston, Denver, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Clippers before coming to Oklahoma City. He has averaged 7.1 points and 6.7 rebounds on 60% shooting in his first eight NBA seasons.

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