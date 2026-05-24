Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Updated to $50 Bonus For MLB, Thunder-Spurs Game 4 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up your new account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP gives you the chance to secure $50 in bonuses. Just make a $20 deposit to unlock this exclusive $50 bonus and make your trades for Thunder vs. Spurs tonight. Click here to register.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Unlock $50 Bonus Offer

Terms and Conditions Summary:

Must be a new Polymarket customer.

Must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process.

during the registration process. Requires a minimum first-time deposit of at least $20.

Users must be 18 years of age or older.

Must be physically located within an eligible US state where Polymarket is available.

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off their scheduled postseason matchup, make sure you have everything you need to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the current new user offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Verified May 24th by WTOP

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on the upcoming NBA Postseason matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder can secure a guaranteed $50 sign-up bonus.

To unlock this welcome offer, simply register a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your account is funded, the bonus will be unlocked and ready to deploy on predictions for this high-stakes Spurs and Thunder clash.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers creating an account for the first time. To participate and claim your $50 bonus, you must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Polymarket Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 Probabilities

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 53% Oklahoma City Thunder 47%

When determining which moneyline offers the best expected value, checking the postseason team stats reveals a highly competitive matchup with contrasting strengths. Oklahoma City possesses the superior Net Rating, posting a 14.3 mark compared to San Antonio’s 11.7. This underlying metric indicates the Thunder have been highly efficient at generating a positive point differential per 100 possessions. However, the Spurs hold a distinct advantage on the glass, grabbing 53.1% of available rebounds (Tot REB%) versus the Thunder’s 50.1%. Controlling the boards limits second-chance points, making this a classic battle between Oklahoma City’s overall efficiency and San Antonio’s rebounding dominance.

Leverage Your Bonus On Sunday’s MLB Slate

While the NBA postseason offers excellent value, new Polymarket customers can also diversify their portfolio by applying their $50 bonus to the baseball diamond. Sunday’s MLB schedule features several matchups that present a strong recipe for success if you know where to look:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs

Whether you are analyzing barrel rates and xwOBA for the Dodgers’ lineup or evaluating starting pitching splits in the Astros-Cubs matchup, your welcome bonus provides the flexibility to capitalize on the game you are most interested in.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Polymarket ahead of the Spurs vs. Thunder game is a straightforward, logical process. To ensure you successfully claim your $50 sign-up bonus, follow these step-by-step activation details:

Register Your Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will need to create your account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and address. Verify Your Identity: To comply with security regulations, provide the required proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Finally, activate the offer by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be credited, allowing you to dive right into the action for tonight’s game.