Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for PGA Championship, MLB Sunday Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When signing up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new users will unlock $50 in bonuses when they make an initial deposit of $20. Use your bonuses to make trades for Cavs vs. Pistons Game 7, the final round of the PGA Championship and today’s MLB Games. Click here to register.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified May 17th, 2026

New Polymarket customers can leverage this welcome offer to secure a $50 sign-up bonus for today’s games. Whether you are looking at Cavs vs. Pistons Game 7 or any of today’s MLB games, this promotion effectively increases your capital ahead of the first pitch.

To claim this offer, you must be a first-time user who is at least 18 years of age and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. The $50 bonus is officially unlocked and credited to your account only after you have made an initial deposit of at least $20. Because this offer is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers, it presents an optimal entry point for bettors looking to capitalize on today’s schedule.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Away Home LAD @ LAA LAD 56% LAA 44% SD @ SEA SD 41% SEA 59%

When evaluating the LAD @ LAA matchup, the Dodgers are favored for clear, measurable reasons. At the plate, the Dodgers possess a distinct advantage, hitting .262 as a team with a .775 OPS and 210 runs batted in. The Angels’ lineup is significantly less efficient, producing just a .228 batting average, a .695 OPS, and 178 RBIs. This gap in offensive production is compounded by a stark disparity on the mound. The Dodgers’ pitching staff enters the game maintaining an elite 3.29 combined ERA and a stifling 1.11 WHIP, severely limiting opponents’ scoring opportunities. In contrast, the Angels’ staff has yielded a 4.80 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. From a data-driven perspective, these underlying metrics make the Dodgers the far more reliable team on paper.

Game 7 Of Cavaliers vs. Pistons Tonight

The Cavs vs. Pistons Game 7 matchup will receive a ton of attention tonight. Winner-take-all scenarios historically alter standard usage rates and possession metrics, requiring a careful analysis of how both teams adjust their defensive rotations under pressure. The Pistons have a better Net Rating and rebounding rate through the postseason. That is reflected by them having a 64% chance of winning the game. The Polymarket welcome bonus provides an excellent opportunity to back your read on this pivotal NBA matchup.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Executing this promotional strategy to get in on today’s games is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin trading:

Register Your Account: Click here and create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide a valid proof of identification to securely verify your credentials. Use the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, strictly ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the promotion.

Once your initial deposit clears, your offer will be activated and your account will be primed to target the highest-value opportunities across today’s sports slate.