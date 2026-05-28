Phoenix faces New York on 4-game losing streak

Phoenix Mercury (2-6, 1-3 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (4-4, 2-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (2-6, 1-3 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (4-4, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury heads into the matchup with New York Liberty after losing four games in a row.

New York went 17-5 at home last season while going 27-17 overall. The Liberty allowed opponents to score 80.3 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

Phoenix finished 12-10 on the road and 27-17 overall a season ago. The Mercury allowed opponents to score 80.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: day to day (back), Satou Sabally: day to day (illness), Marine Fauthoux: out (knee).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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