Phillies and Reds meet, winner claims 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (25-24, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-24, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05…

Cincinnati Reds (25-24, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-24, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (3-2, 4.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -145, Reds +122; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 13-13 in home games and 25-24 overall. The Phillies have a 16-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has a 25-24 record overall and a 12-13 record on the road. The Reds have a 15-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 13 for 43 with a double, nine home runs and 16 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has nine doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBIs for the Reds. JJ Bleday is 11 for 36 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .237 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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