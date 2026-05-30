Pete Crow-Armstrong homers and has 4 hits in the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong had four hits including a homer, Ben Brown allowed three hits in seven innings…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong had four hits including a homer, Ben Brown allowed three hits in seven innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday night.

Crow-Armstrong hit his seventh homer of the season in the eighth, also doubled and scored twice, driven in both times by Michael Busch. Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single in the sixth inning, Ian Happ scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and the Cubs finished with 12 hits while winning for the third time in four games.

Ryan Fernandez (1-1) gave up two unearned runs and walked two after replacing starter Kyle Leahy.

He threw a wild pitch to Alex Bregman in the fourth, advancing Busch to second. With one out in the sixth, his throwing error allowed Miguel Amaya to reach and he walked Dansby Swanson in the following at-bat before being pulled for Justin Bruihl. Bruihl hit Crow-Armstrong with a pitch to load the bases before Hoerner singled for one run and Busch’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

Alec Burleson hit an RBI single in the third inning for the Cardinals to score first. He had another hit in the ninth, but runner Iván Herrera was out at third on the throw from outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and Crow-Armstrong made a diving catch for the final out in left center field.

Up next

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA) will make his second start this season for the Cubs in the series finale. LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76) will start on the mound for the Cardinals.

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