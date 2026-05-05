Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Northwestern vs. Penn State at Maryland Softball Stadium, College Park, Maryland — BTN Sacramento at Philadelphia — NBCS California, NBCS…

Northwestern vs. Penn State at Maryland Softball Stadium, College Park, Maryland — BTN

Sacramento at Philadelphia — NBCS California, NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

Philadelphia at New York — ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

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