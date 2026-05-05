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Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 9:01 AM

Northwestern vs. Penn State at Maryland Softball Stadium, College Park, Maryland — BTN

Sacramento at Philadelphia — NBCS California, NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

Philadelphia at New York — ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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