Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Pittsburgh at Florida State — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited Minnesota at Penn…

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Florida State — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Brown at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Nebraska at Penn State — BTN

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — FS1, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV, Reds.TV

Philadelphia at Boston — tbd

MLS: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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