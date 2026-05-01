Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pittsburgh at Florida State — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Plus
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Brown at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Nebraska at Penn State — BTN
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — FS1, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV, Reds.TV
Philadelphia at Boston — tbd
MLS: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
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