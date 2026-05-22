Pakistan names three uncapped players for ODI series against Australia

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Friday named three uncapped players in a squad of 16 for the three-match one-day cricket…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Friday named three uncapped players in a squad of 16 for the three-match one-day cricket international home series against Australia starting late next week.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir, fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal and all-rounder Arafat Minhas have played handful of T20 internationals but have been selected for the 50-over format for the first time. Nazir and Ghazi Ghori are the two wicketkeepers in the side.

The three-match series begins at Rawalpindi on May 30 followed by matches at Lahore on June 2 and 4.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the side.

The selectors have recalled experienced players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, who were not part of the team that lost the last ODI series in Bangladesh 2-1 in March.

Regular white-ball batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were ruled out of the series due to injuries.

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Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim.

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