Osaze De Rosario’s goal in 89th minute helps Sounders beat Earthquakes 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Osaze De Rosario scored a goal in the 89th minute, Jesús Ferreira and Albert Rusnák each added…

SEATTLE (AP) — Osaze De Rosario scored a goal in the 89th minute, Jesús Ferreira and Albert Rusnák each added a goal, and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Wednesday night to extend their unbeaten streak to nine game.

Nouhou Tolo played a first-touch entry pass from the left side, just outside the area, to De Rosario for a header from the top of the 6-yard box the skipped into the net to cap the scoring.

The Sounders (7-1-3) are third in the Western Conference with 24 points. San Jose (9-9-2) and Vancouver are tied for first with 29 points, the most in MLS.

The Earthquakes had their eight-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 1-0 home loss to Seattle on March 15. San Jose, coming off consecutive 1-1 ties at Toronto and against Vancouver, is winless in three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Nick Fernandez scored his first career goal in MLS in the second minute and Preston Judd added a goal in the 69th for San Jose.

Seattle conceded more than one goal in a match for just the second time this season.

The Sounders have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five straight against San Jose.

Seattle is unbeaten at home in 22 consecutive games (17-0-5) across all competitions, the longest streak of its kind in club history.

Rusnák converted from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute and Ferreira gave the Sounders a 2-1 lead in the 55th.

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