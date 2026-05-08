Oklahoma City visits Los Angeles with 2-0 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference) Los…

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -8.5; over/under is 211.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Thunder lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last matchup 125-107 on Friday, led by 22 points from Chet Holmgren. Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 31.

The Lakers are 33-19 in conference matchups. Los Angeles averages 116.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 41-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is eighth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.6.

The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow (14.3). The Thunder are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 48.3% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Holmgren is averaging 16.0 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 103.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 118.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Luka Doncic: out (hamstring), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (finger).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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