OG Promo Code: Unlock $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, new customers can take advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Register here to unlock the latest OG promo code offer and start earning bonuses.

Just by signing up through our links, you can unlock up to $100 in bonuses. We can use these funds on tonight’s matchup or any other NBA playoff game on the board this week. I’m taking full advantage of this, and we’re in this together.

OG Promo Code Overview

OG Promo Code None Required New User Offer Up to $100 in Bonuses Date Last Verified May 20, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works for new OG customers. Instead of a flat sign-up bonus, OG rewards you as you trade on their prediction markets. To get in on the action, you simply need to create a new account through our link and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, you can redeem $100 in bonuses by making trades.

Use Your Bonus Today on Spurs vs. Thunder

Team Moneyline Probability Oklahoma City Thunder -249 68.4% San Antonio Spurs +203 31.6%

Now, let’s talk strategy. If you place a $10 trade on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder moneyline (-249), a winning outcome yields a profit of $4.02. But if you’re like me and always hunting for a bigger payout, backing the underdog San Antonio Spurs (+203) with a $10 trade would result in a handsome profit of $20.30.

When I’m handicapping this postseason matchup, the statistics tell the story of an incredibly tight contest. Even though they are the underdogs on the moneyline, the Spurs have a real edge in a few critical areas. Throughout the 2025 postseason, San Antonio has generated an elite 15.5 Net Rate, narrowly edging out Oklahoma City’s highly respectable 14.8 Net Rate.

Furthermore, the Spurs have controlled the glass at a much higher clip, securing a 53.6% Total Rebound Percentage compared to the Thunder’s 50.1%. When the margins are this thin, finding underdog value before the opening tip is exactly how we chase those bigger payouts.

How to Activate the Current OG Promo Code Offer

Ready to jump in? Securing your welcome offer is a breeze. I’m placing these bets today, and here is how you can get set up alongside me to claim up to $100 in bonuses:

Sign Up Through the Link: Skip the OG promo code search. Just click our link here to get started. Create Your Account: Register as a new customer by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Multiple payment methods are available. Start Trading: Place your trades on the platform to score bonuses.

Keep in mind that some of your bonus can be used for the Eastern Conference Finals. Continue trading on Game 2 between the Knicks and Cavaliers on Thursday night. Outside of the NBA, it has options for MLB, the NHL playoffs and much more.