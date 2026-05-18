OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, NHL, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can go all in on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week with the latest OG promo code offer. This is an opportunity for players to lock in $100 in total bonuses. Click here to start signing up. No code is needed.

This is an opportunity for new players to sign up and start locking in bonuses for a busy week in sports. New users will hve the chance to grab up to $100 in bonuses by signing up and making picks throughout the week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this OG promo.

New players can sign up with this OG promo code offer and secure $100 in total bonuses.

OG Promo Code Unlocks $100 in Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer $100 in bonuses Promo Confirmed May 18, 2026 Verified By WTOP

Instead of rolling the dice on the games this week, players can go all in with this OG promo. Signing up, completing an identity verification and making a trade will release bonuses. Here is a quick look at all the steps to grab this $100 bonus:

Verify your email address: $5 in bonuses

Verify your phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete your identity verification: $15 in bonuses

Make your first deposit ($10 minimum): $20 in bonuses

Make your first trade ($10 minimum): $50 in bonuses

It’s important to note that OG has a wide range of options for sports fans. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA as the Spurs and Thunder begin the Western Conference Finals. With that said, there are options in the NHL, MLB and more.

How to Redeem This OG Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on OG. It’s worth noting that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Simply follow the steps below to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

New players will be eligible for up to $100 in bonuses on OG. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Preview, Odds

The Western Conference Finals feature the defending champions and an alien named Victor Wembanyama. The Thunder have not lost a game through the first two rounds of the playoffs, but San Antonio has had their number all year long. Oklahoma City is the favorite in this series, but Wembanyama can turn a game on its head with his defensive presence.

Go all in on this NBA matchup or the Eastern Conference Finals later in the week. OG will have a wide variety of options throughout the NBA Playoffs.