OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Game 2 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up your new profile with the OG promo code welcome offer, you will be equipped to capitalize on the best prediction markets for Game 2 of the Cavs vs. Knicks Eastern Conference Finals matchup tonight. Click here to sign up and start making trades to unlock $100 in bonuses.

This new user offer is simple to take advantage of, as you just have to start making your initial trades on the platform to start locking in your bonuses. You have the potential to lock in up to $100 in bonuses based on the transactions you make. OG is new platform that was launched just before this year’s Super Bowl and is powered by Crypto.com. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Many eyes will be on the Eastern Conference Finals tonight after a thrilling Game 1 on Tuesday. It looked like the Cavaliers would run away with a win, leading by 22 points in the fourth quarter. Then, Jalen Brunson caught fire and helped lead the Knicks back to force overtime, where they came out on top. In addition to the NBA Playoffs, OG provides plenty of markets for you to capitalize on from MLB to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and more. Sign up now to maximize your options with your initial trades.

OG Promo Code For Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Up to $100 in bonuses Promotion Confirmed May 21, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Before you sign up and start making your trades, now is a good time to take a look at the basic prediction markets available for tonight’s game:

Cavaliers: +203 / +3.5 (+143) / O215.5 (-109)

Knicks: -213 / -3.5 (-150) / U215.5 (+104)

Whether you are looking to back the Knicks, the Cavs, or are predicting a high-scoring affair, you will have an easy route to unlock your $100 in bonuses. Just make as many trades as you want for this game to progressively unlock more bonuses from this welcome offer. You can also look to the MLB games today, the Stanley Cup Playoffs or even future NBA Playoff matchups.

Point Scorer Projections for Cavs vs. Knicks Tonight

The markets go beyond just the basic moneyline, spread and total for tonight’s matchups. Make your predictions for star players taking the court:

Jalen Brunson over/under 29.5 points

Donovan Mitchell over/under 24.5 points

James Harden over/under 19.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns over/under 19.5 points

Evan Mobley over/under 14.5 points

Mikal Bridges over/under 14.5 points

OG Anunoby over/under 14.5 points

Dennis Schroder over/under 9.5 points

Josh Hart over/under 9.5 points

Jarrett Allen over/under 9.5 points

You are also not limited to points, as OG has markets available for assists, rebounds and 3-pointers made.

OG Promo Code: Steps To Sign Up

To get started with this welcome offer, you will have to click here and create a new account. No promo code is required, but you will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, birth date, mailing address and more, to get started. From there, make your initial deposit of at least $1 using a secure payment option, like a debit card. Then, just make your first trade on the platform to start locking in your bonuses. Make more transactions to secure up to $100 in bonuses for your new account.