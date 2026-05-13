Ochoa’s energy is rubbing off on Mexico teammates as goalkeeper eyes a sixth World Cup at 40

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Every chance he gets, Mexico coach Javier Aguirre is quick to highlight the leadership of Guillermo…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Every chance he gets, Mexico coach Javier Aguirre is quick to highlight the leadership of Guillermo Ochoa, who is preparing for his sixth World Cup.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper’s teammates are happy to have him around, too.

Ochoa joined the Mexican national team’s training camp this week as they prepare for their World Cup opener on June 11, and his impact on the locker room was immediate.

“It’s fantastic for us to be able to share the field and the training camp with him,” striker Guillermo Martínez said Wednesday. “You can feel the energy of how he’s experiencing this; he’s someone we admire.”

Ochoa, an unused backup in Germany in 2006 and South Africa in 2010, could join the two biggest stars in the game — Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal — in taking part in a sixth World Cup at the upcoming edition in North America.

So far, Ochoa is tied with Andrés Guardado, Rafael Márquez and Antonio Carbajal as the only Mexicans to go to five World Cups.

“It’s something the whole country can admire because what he’s achieving isn’t easy, and God willing, we’ll all be there for him,” added Martínez, who will appear in his first World Cup. “What I can say is that Ochoa is one of the greats in the world, we know that for sure. We can learn a lot from someone of his stature and leadership.”

Despite Ochoa’s influence, Aguirre has yet to confirm his place on the final roster. Currently, only two goalkeepers hold guaranteed spots: Raúl Rangel — who has started every friendly this year and is the projected starter for the June 11 opener against South Africa — and Carlos Acevedo, who is set to make his World Cup debut.

Ochoa, who intends to retire from professional soccer following the tournament, arrived in Mexico early to film commercial commitments after finishing his season with AEL Limassol in Cyprus. He then reported to the national team camp well ahead of the other European-based players.

“He’s an icon for everyone. For me, he’s a legend because I grew up watching the national team and ‘Memo’ was already the goalkeeper,” said midfielder Erik Lira. “I know he’ll experience this World Cup differently because it’s his last one. He’s like a kid again — always the first one in the gym. It’s truly a privilege to share the field with him.”

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