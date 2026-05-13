Celtic scores penalty in the 9th minute of added time as Scottish title race goes to the last game

Celtic scored a penalty in the ninth minute of added time to clinch 3-2 win against Motherwell on Tuesday and…

Celtic scored a penalty in the ninth minute of added time to clinch 3-2 win against Motherwell on Tuesday and set up an epic final day in the race for the Scottish title.

League leader Hearts beat Falkirk 3-0, meaning the title will be decided when the top two meet at Celtic Park on Saturday. Hearts stayed one point ahead of Celtic and will need at least a draw to finish in front.

But it looked to be in an even better position and closing in on its first title since 1960 until the late drama at Motherwell.

Celtic had already fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at Fir Park when Liam Gordon made it 2-2 in the 85th.

At that point it meant Celtic would have needed to beat Hearts by at least three goals in the season finale to take the title on goals scored.

But Kelechi Iheanacho’s late penalty means the four-time defending champion can retain its trophy with a win in front of its home fans.

Hearts is bidding to become the first team to break the dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scotland since Aberdeen in 1985.

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