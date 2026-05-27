Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for MLB Predictions (May 27)

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Ahead of today’s exciting baseball slate, new Novig customers can take advantage of a valuable welcome offer by claiming the latest Novig promo code WTOP50. This is a unique opportunity to get in on the MLB action, as there are a couple different offers to choose from with Novig. You can either spend $5 to get $50 in Novig coins, or 10% off a trade up to $100. This flexibility helps immensely as you are looking to trade on the MLB..

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB Wednesday

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins or 10% Off Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 27th, 2026

The Novig promo code provides an exciting opportunity for those looking to get involved in today’s MLB slate and capitalize on the consensus odds. By signing up, eligible new Novig users can claim 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, along with a 10% discount on their first purchase, up to $100, or play $5 to get $50 in Novig coins.

Whether you want to back the Yankees on the road or explore other games on the schedule, this offer gives you a fantastic starting point on the platform to execute your trades. In addition to the purchase discount and Novig Cash, this welcome offer includes Novig Coins. These coins function as a unique virtual currency, allowing you to explore the app and make sports predictions in a risk-free, free-to-play mode. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to brand-new Novig customers who complete the registration process.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Bonus Today

Looking to take a position on today’s baseball action? Here is a breakdown of the latest odds to help you uncover the best value for your trades as we approach tonight’s ET evening slate.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) PHI @ SD PHI -155 / SD +130 7.5 (O -108 / U -112) ATL @ BOS ATL -124 / BOS +105 8.0 (O -110 / U -110) NYY @ KC NYY -148 / KC +125 8.5 (O -125 / U +105)

The slate is loaded with value, starting with the matchup between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. The Yankees enter as -148 favorites on the moneyline, and it does stand to reason that they are the smart trade here. They will be handing the ball to their ace, Gerrit Cole. With New York’s pitching staff boasting a solid 3.236 team ERA and a 1.177 WHIP, they are well-equipped to neutralize the Royals’ lineup. Kansas City counters with Noah Cameron, but with their pitching staff struggling to a 4.19 ERA overall, the underlying value points heavily toward a Yankees moneyline prediction.

Another intriguing trade is backing the Atlanta Braves (-124) on the road against the Boston Red Sox. We put a lot of stock in run prevention, and Atlanta’s probable pitcher, Bryce Elder, is backed by a dominant pitching staff that holds opponents to a mere .207 batting average and a 3.037 team ERA. Meanwhile, Boston’s pitching, led by Connelly Early, comes in with a higher 3.754 ERA. Given the Braves’ impressive defensive metrics, they offer a clear analytical edge to pull out a road victory today.

Finally, while some might look for a longshot in the totals market, consider trading the Under 7.5 in the Phillies vs. Padres game. With Cristopher Sánchez pitching for Philadelphia and Walker Buehler on the mound for San Diego, runs could be at a premium. The Padres are hitting just .219 as a team, while the Phillies are batting a sluggish .228. When you interpret these numbers, expect a defensive struggle tonight. We’ve seen time and time again that leaning on the under in a pitcher’s duel like this is a fundamentally sound position.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started and taking advantage of this promotion is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps to activate your offer and start executing your trades: