Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 MMA Bonus for Rousey, Diaz Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the combat sports world turns its eyes to the Intuit Dome for a blockbuster Saturday night Netflix MMA card featuring Ronda Rousey taking on Gina Carano on Netflix, new Novig customers can tap into a massive welcome offer. By signing up and locking in the latest Novig promo code WTOP50, users who make a quick $5 purchase on the platform will instantly score $50 in Novig coins to fuel their upcoming predictions.







Whether you want to put your coins to work backing Rousey, fading Nate Diaz, or eyeing any NBA, NHL, or other action this week, this introductory offer revs up your bankroll right out of the gate.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for Netflix MMA Card

Before the cage door locks at the Intuit Dome, here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about this exclusive welcome offer:

This current Novig promo code gives new users the perfect angle to build their balance ahead of this historic fight card. First-time customers who register and rip into a minimum $5 spend on the platform will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins.

These bonus coins are primed to be unleashed on the upcoming sports schedule, making it the ultimate time to jump into the Saturday night Netflix MMA action.

Please note that this generous welcome offer is strictly eligible for new Novig users who have not previously created an account. Once your initial $5 requirement is met and your account is verified, your newly acquired $50 in Novig coins will be unlocked. You can then use those coins to make your predictions on these high-stakes matchups or any other bout catching your eye.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code for MMA Trades

Ready to step into the action for this massive Netflix MMA card? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the opening bell:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit using one of the app’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Spend at least $5 in the app. You can use this initial spend to back Rousey, Perry, or any other market on the board!

How to Use Your Novig MMA Promo

If you are looking for the best ways to put your Novig MMA promo to work, this Saturday night Netflix card offers some incredible angles. We’re zeroing in on the heavy hitters, and momentum is everything when the lights go bright.

Narrative: In our main event, Ronda Rousey is stepping in as the clear favorite against Gina Carano. Rousey’s world-class pedigree and desperation to cement her legacy figure to kick in the moment the bell rings. Carano will be up for the duel, but Rousey is built to slam the door on her opponents and dictate the pace of the fight from the center of the cage.

Narrative: Down the card, we have a guaranteed blood-and-guts war between Nate Diaz and Mike Perry. Perry enters the Intuit Dome favored, and his relentless, forward-marching style matches up perfectly against Diaz’s volume-heavy approach.