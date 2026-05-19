Novig Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at Madison Square Garden, new Novig customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game by using our Novig promo code WTOP.







By making a $5 purchase within the platform, new users will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can then be used to make upcoming predictions. This bonus is the perfect way to get in on the action for today’s NBA matchup, and your Novig coins can also be used to make predictions on any NBA, NHL, or MLB game this week.

Novig Promo Code for the NBA Postseason

Before the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off, new users can easily claim their welcome bonus. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the current Novig offer:

The Novig promo code unlocks an excellent opportunity for first-time customers looking to get involved in the NBA postseason.

By simply registering as a new Novig user and making a $5 spend on the platform, you will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins. This exclusive signup bonus ensures you have extra capital to use on predictions across the upcoming sports schedule.

This welcome offer lands at the perfect time for tonight’s playoff showdown. With the New York Knicks hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, you can put your newly acquired Novig coins right to work.

Whether you are backing the Knicks on their home floor or siding with the visiting Cavaliers, this promotion allows new users to dive into the postseason action with an instant boost to their account.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your promo to work for tonight’s matchup at Madison Square Garden, here are the current consensus odds for the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers:

(Note: Point spread odds are currently unavailable for this matchup.)

When deciding on your best bets, the trends heavily point toward the Over (216.5) as an appealing option. The over has hit in four of the Knicks’ last six games, as well as four of their last five contests when playing as the favorite. Cleveland mirrors this high-scoring trend, with the over hitting in four of their last five playoff games.

If you are considering backing a team, New York has been reliable at maintaining momentum; they are 5-1 against the spread after a win over their last six games. However, the Cavaliers present strong value as underdogs, having gone 4-1 against opponents with a winning record and 4-1 against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five outings.

While notable individual player statistics and prop bets are currently unavailable for this specific contest, bettors can leverage these strong team-level trends and New York’s dominant 19.8 net rating to guide their strategies tonight.

How to Activate Your Novig Promo Today

Getting set up and claiming your promotional offer before tip-off between the Knicks and Cavaliers is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to opt into the offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make your first-time deposit into your newly created Novig account. Place Your Wager: Spend at least $5 in the app—whether you are backing New York, Cleveland, or placing a total points wager—to fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial $5 wager is placed, your account will be credited according to the promotional offer, leaving you ready to enjoy tonight’s postseason action.