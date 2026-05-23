New York and Dallas meet in non-conference showdown

Dallas Wings (3-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-2, 2-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (3-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-2, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays New York Liberty for a non-conference matchup.

New York went 17-5 at home last season while going 27-17 overall. The Liberty allowed opponents to score 80.3 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

Dallas went 10-34 overall a season ago while going 4-18 on the road. The Wings gave up 88.0 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (not injury related), Raquel Carrera: out (not injury related), Marine Fauthoux: out (knee), Sabrina Ionescu: out (foot).

Wings: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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