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NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press

May 3, 2026, 11:24 PM

All Times EDT

Opening Round

Wednesday, May 6

Stony Brook (10-5) at Marist (11-4), TBD

Jacksonville (10-5) at Robert Morris (14-3), TBD

First Round

Saturday, May 9

No. 3 North Carolina (12-4) vs. Albany (NY) (11-5), noon

No. 8 Penn St. (9-5) vs. Army (13-3), 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Cornell (11-4) vs. Johns Hopkins (9-5), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Richmond (14-1) vs. Duke (9-4), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Robert Morris/Jacksonville winner, noon

No. 1 Princeton (13-2) vs. Marist/Stony Brook winner, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Syracuse (11-5) vs. Yale (9-5), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Virginia (10-6) vs. Georgetown (10-4), 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.

Saturday, May 16

TBD

Sunday, May 17

TBD

Semifinals

At Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Saturday, May 23

TBD

Championship

At Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Monday, May 25

Semifinal winners, TBD

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