NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

All Times EDT
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 6
Stony Brook (10-5) at Marist (11-4), TBD
Jacksonville (10-5) at Robert Morris (14-3), TBD
First Round
Saturday, May 9
No. 3 North Carolina (12-4) vs. Albany (NY) (11-5), noon
No. 8 Penn St. (9-5) vs. Army (13-3), 2:30 p.m.
No. 7 Cornell (11-4) vs. Johns Hopkins (9-5), 5 p.m.
No. 4 Richmond (14-1) vs. Duke (9-4), 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 10
No. 2 Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Robert Morris/Jacksonville winner, noon
No. 1 Princeton (13-2) vs. Marist/Stony Brook winner, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Syracuse (11-5) vs. Yale (9-5), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Virginia (10-6) vs. Georgetown (10-4), 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.
Saturday, May 16
TBD
Sunday, May 17
TBD
Semifinals
At Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
Saturday, May 23
TBD
Championship
At Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
Monday, May 25
Semifinal winners, TBD
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