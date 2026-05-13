NCAA committee approves splitting men’s soccer season between fall and spring beginning in 2027-28

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Division I men’s soccer season will be split between the fall and spring with the national…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Division I men’s soccer season will be split between the fall and spring with the national tournament moving to the spring starting in 2027-28, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The sport’s oversight committee adopted the legislation, which is subject to review by the Division I Cabinet in June.

Teams will be allowed to play 18 matches from late August until the Saturday before Thanksgiving and up to 10 matches from mid-February until the start of the NCAA Tournament. Specific dates for the postseason will be determined later.

There is no movement afoot to restructure the women’s season.

The men’s oversight committee introduced its new model in January with the rationale focusing on student-athlete welfare.

The committee said the fall-spring schedule would, among other things, reduce time demands and give athletes a more balanced academic and athletic experience; the potential for fewer midweek games would result in less missed class time; and more recovery time between matches would be provided.

Currently, the Division I men’s soccer season is played in a 10- to 13-week fall window with the College Cup taking place in December.

“This is a new era for college soccer,” coach Jamie Clark of 2025 national champion Washington said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Hopefully, through the new calendar we can build some positive momentum and create more excitement for our sport. We have done a great job under the present model of creating an exciting product and preparing players to be professionals in life an on the field. Now, we will be challenged with making the most of this new model.”

The committee also adjusted the sport’s transfer window to one 15-consecutive day period in the spring, after the College Cup. Currently, there are two transfer windows totaling 45 days.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.