NBA Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins for Any Playoff Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, we have a prime opportunity to build our bankrolls. New customers can sign up here with an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA playoff game by using the Novig promo code WTOP50.

Because Novig is a unique prediction market that brings a fresh spin to handicapping, they are giving new users a fantastic way to get started: play just $5, and you will receive $50 in Novig Coins. You can lock in this exclusive welcome offer for today’s Knicks-76ers showdown, or use it to find an edge on any other NBA game on the schedule this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Matchups

Before the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks tip off, here is a quick overview of the welcome offer we are working with:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

If you are signing up to catch the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers battle it out, the latest Novig promo code unlocks a straightforward, high-value welcome bonus. Eligible new customers who play just $5 will receive $50 in Novig Coins. You can make your initial play immediately on any available NBA playoff market as you watch the matchup unfold on ESPN.

Please note that this registration offer is strictly for new Novig users. The $50 bonus comes in the form of Novig coins, which function as a virtual currency that can be used in free mode. This is a massive advantage for us—it allows you to safely explore the platform, test out your handicapping strategies, and make your predictions without utilizing your actual account funds right out of the gate.

NBA Spreads and Totals for Wednesday

If you are looking to put your Novig promo to work and chase a nice pay day, you need a solid strategy. I’m looking at tonight’s playoff slate, and there are some really intriguing matchups on the board. Here is a look at the current spreads and totals for today’s action:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -7.5 (-113) / PHI +7.5 (-107) 215.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -9.5 (-115) / MIN +9.5 (-105) 216.5

The Knicks are rolling into this playoff matchup with a massive 20.3 Net Rate and are securing 55.8% of available rebounds. Backing New York to cover the spread is a strong play here. They are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games and boast a highly profitable 7-2 ATS record following a win in their last nine. On the other side of the court, the 76ers are struggling with a -7.6 Net Rate and have lost their last three head-to-head meetings against New York. Keying in on the Knicks is the right move.

While the Spurs are formidable on their home court—boasting a 16-4 record at home over their last 20 games and an 11.1 Net Rate—the Timberwolves offer fantastic value as heavy underdogs. Minnesota thrives in this exact spot, going 4-1 as an underdog over their last five games.

Furthermore, the Timberwolves have a proven track record against San Antonio, winning six of their last seven matchups against the Spurs. With a solid 54.3% Total Rebound Percentage, Minnesota has the tools in the paint to keep this game within single digits. Taking the points here gives us a real chance at a winning ticket.

Steps to Register with the Novig Promo Code

Follow these simple steps to set up your account and claim your bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to enter Novig promo code WTOP50 during the registration process to lock in the offer. Fund Your Account: Complete a first-time deposit so your bankroll is ready to go. Place an Order: Play your first $5 on the market of your choice to automatically receive your $50 in Novig Coins.

Remember, these Novig coins act as a virtual currency, giving you the perfect opportunity to play and explore the platform’s free mode with total confidence.