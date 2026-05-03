NBA conference semis: Thunder-Lakers, Spurs-Wolves, Knicks-76ers, Pistons-Cavaliers

Preview capsules on the NBA’s conference semifinal series: ___ West: No. 6 Minnesota (49-33, 4-2) vs. No. 2 San Antonio…

Preview capsules on the NBA’s conference semifinal series:

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West: No. 6 Minnesota (49-33, 4-2) vs. No. 2 San Antonio (62-20, 4-1)

Season series: Timberwolves, 2-1.

Schedule: Game 1 at San Antonio, Monday; Game 2 at San Antonio, Wednesday; Game 3 at Minnesota, Friday; Game 4 at Minnesota, May 10; Game 5 at San Antonio, May 12 (if necessary); Game 6 at Minnesota, May 15 (if necessary); Game 7 at San Antonio, May 17 (if necessary).

How they got here: San Antonio beat No. 7 Portland 4-1, Minnesota beat No. 3 Denver 4-2.

Storyline: Minnesota rallied in the first round after losing Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles tendon) and Anthony Edwards (knee) to injuries. Edwards may be able to play at some point in this series — “week to week” was the official word a couple days ago before he was listed as questionable for Game 1 — and that would give the Timberwolves a serious boost. The Spurs had a penchant for getting into a bit of trouble at times in Round 1, though they rallied and wound up winning in five games. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s light only seems to get brighter.

Prediction: Spurs in 6.

West: No. 4 LA Lakers (53-29, 4-2) vs. No. 1 Oklahoma City (64-18, 4-0)

Season series: Thunder, 4-0.

Schedule: Game 1 at Oklahoma City, Tuesday; Game 2 at Oklahoma City, Thursday; Game 3 at Los Angeles, Saturday; Game 4 at Los Angeles, May 11; Game 5 at Oklahoma City, May 13 (if necessary); Game 6 at Los Angeles, May 16 (if necessary); Game 7 at Oklahoma City, May 18 (if necessary).

How they got here: Lakers beat No. 5 Houston 4-2, Oklahoma City beat No. 8 Phoenix 4-0.

Storyline: Game 1 of this series will be the 299th career playoff game for Lakers star LeBron James, which is far more than anyone else in league history — and is certain to stay that way for a long time. The 41-year-old James averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists in the Round 1 win over Houston, and he’ll likely need to be that good or better to give the Lakers a chance in this series. The Thunder are the defending champions, have the MVP favorite in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and seem to have easily navigated the issues that come with a title defense. Will Luka Doncic return for the Lakers? That could change things later in the series.

Prediction: Thunder in 6.

East: No. 7 Philadelphia (45-37, 4-3) vs. No. 3 New York (53-29, 4-2)

Season series: Tied, 2-2.

Schedule: Game 1 at New York, Monday; Game 2 at New York, Wednesday; Game 3 at Philadelphia, Friday; Game 4 at Philadelphia, May 10; Game 5 at New York, May 12 (if necessary); Game 6 at Philadelphia, May 14 (if necessary); Game 7 at New York, May 17 (if necessary).

How they got here: 76ers beat No. 2 Boston 4-3, Knicks beat No. 6 Atlanta 4-2.

Storyline: Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked what changed over the final three games of the Boston-Philadelphia series — all Boston losses — and his answer was that Joel Embiid came back for the 76ers. Simple, but true. When Embiid is effective, the 76ers can beat anybody. When he’s laboring, they tend to struggle. Embiid had 86 points in the last three games of that Philly-Boston series. Meanwhile, New York is coming off a historic 51-point, series-clinching rout of Atlanta to get back to Round 2. The Knicks also won the last three games of that series, so both teams are coming in bursting with momentum.

Prediction: If Embiid stays like this, 76ers in 7.

East: No. 4 Cleveland (52-30, 4-3) vs. No. 1 Detroit (60-22, 4-3)

Season series: Tied, 2-2.

Schedule: Game 1 at Detroit, Tuesday; Game 2 at Detroit, Thursday; Game 3 at Cleveland, Saturday; Game 4 at Cleveland, May 11; Game 5 at Detroit, May 13 (if necessary); Game 6 at Cleveland, May 15 (if necessary); Game 7 at Detroit, May 17 (if necessary).

How they got here: Cavaliers beat No. 5 Toronto 4-3, Pistons beat No. 8 Orlando 4-3.

Storyline: Both the Pistons and the Cavaliers got pushed to the limit in Round 1, surviving seven-game tests just to get into the East semifinals. And now, a quick turnaround exists with Game 1 on Tuesday. Detroit just won its first playoff series since 2008. Cleveland beat Detroit by 21 points in October but the other three games this season between the clubs were decided by four, three and four points, respectively. Cleveland shot 45% in the four games, Detroit shot 44%. And it’s a battle of the 2025 East No. 1 seed and the 2026 East No. 1 seed. Feels like it won’t be a quick series.

Prediction: Detroit in 7.

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