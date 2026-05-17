NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Race Results

Sunday At Dover Motor Speedway Dover, Del. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 200, 0.

3. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 0.

4. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

5. (5) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

6. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0.

7. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

8. (9) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

9. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

10. (15) Brad Keselowski, Toyota, 200, 0.

11. (14) Noah Gragson, Ford, 200, 0.

12. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

13. (24) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200, 0.

14. (17) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 199, 0.

15. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

16. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

17. (23) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

18. (19) Josh Berry, Ford, 197, 0.

19. (21) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 197, 0.

20. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 196, 0.

21. (26) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

22. (3) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, garage, 168, 0.

23. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, handling, 164, 0.

24. (18) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, suspension, 138, 0.

25. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 137, 0.

26. (25) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 134, 0.

27. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 0.

28. (6) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 69, 0.

29. (2) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 64, 0.

30. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 0.

31. (1) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 0, 0.

32. (4) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 0, 0.

33. (28) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 0.

34. (34) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 0, 0.

35. (35) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 0, 0.

36. (36) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 0.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.856 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 33 minutes, 51 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .887 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 14 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-1; J.Nemechek 0; C.Briscoe 2-40; T.Reddick 41-74; D.Hamlin 75-77; C.Zilisch 78; D.Hamlin 79-144; A.Dillon 145; D.Hamlin 146-148; C.Briscoe 149-170; D.Hamlin 171-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 5 times for 103 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 61 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 34 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Zilisch, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; C.Elliott, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; R.Blaney, 1; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 567; 2. D.Hamlin, 438; 3. C.Elliott, 422; 4. R.Blaney, 405; 5. C.Buescher, 375; 6. T.Gibbs, 372; 7. C.Hocevar, 342; 8. K.Larson, 332; 9. B.Keselowski, 318; 10. B.Wallace, 313; 11. C.Bell, 311; 12. W.Byron, 309; 13. R.Preece, 296; 14. D.Suárez, 295; 15. A.Cindric, 287; 16. S.Van Gisbergen, 283.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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