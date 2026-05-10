NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Results

Sunday At Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y. Lap length: 2.45 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Shane Van…

Sunday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 68 points.

2. (2) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 100, 36.

3. (10) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 100, 42.

4. (9) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 100, 35.

5. (15) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 100, 41.

6. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100, 38.

7. (12) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 100, 36.

8. (21) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 100, 35.

9. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 100, 39.

10. (17) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 100, 32.

11. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100, 34.

12. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 100, 30.

13. (16) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 100, 24.

14. (30) Ryan Preece, Ford, 100, 23.

15. (19) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 100, 22.

16. (20) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 100, 21.

17. (22) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 100, 20.

18. (33) Zane Smith, Ford, 100, 19.

19. (24) Erik Jones, Toyota, 100, 18.

20. (5) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 100, 21.

21. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100, 20.

22. (35) Noah Gragson, Ford, 100, 15.

23. (23) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 100, 14.

24. (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100, 13.

25. (28) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 100, 12.

26. (32) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 100, 13.

27. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 20.

28. (11) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 100, 9.

29. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 100, 9.

30. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 100, 7.

31. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 100, 6.

32. (34) Josh Berry, Ford, 100, 5.

33. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 99, 4.

34. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 99, 0.

35. (38) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 99, 2.

36. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 97, 1.

37. (36) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 90, 1.

38. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 85, 10.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.538 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 29 minutes, 11 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 7.288 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 12 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Van Gisbergen 0-18; R.Chastain 19-22; S.Van Gisbergen 23-41; M.McDowell 42-46; S.Van Gisbergen 47-75; T.Gibbs 76-92; S.Van Gisbergen 93-100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Van Gisbergen, 4 times for 74 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 17 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; C.Elliott, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; R.Blaney, 1; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 567; 2. D.Hamlin, 438; 3. C.Elliott, 422; 4. R.Blaney, 405; 5. C.Buescher, 375; 6. T.Gibbs, 372; 7. C.Hocevar, 342; 8. K.Larson, 332; 9. B.Keselowski, 318; 10. B.Wallace, 313; 11. C.Bell, 311; 12. W.Byron, 309; 13. R.Preece, 296; 14. D.Suárez, 295; 15. A.Cindric, 287; 16. S.Van Gisbergen, 283.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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