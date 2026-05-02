Napoli held 0-0 at Champions League-chasing Como in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Defending champion Napoli was held to a 0-0 draw at Champions League-chasing Como on Saturday — a result that could help Inter Milan clinch the Serie A title.
Napoli narrowly missed two late chances, first with Scott McTominay’s effort going wide and then with Matteo Politano hitting the post.
Second-place Napoli was left nine points behind Inter, which hosts Parma on Sunday.
Only three rounds remain after this weekend.
Fifth-place Como was left two points behind fourth-place Juventus, which hosts Hellas Verona on Sunday.
The top four finishers qualify for the Champions League.
Also, Atalanta and Genoa drew 0-0 and Udinese beat Torino 2-0 with goals from Kingsley Ehizibue and Thomas Kristensen.
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