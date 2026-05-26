Mitchell hits a three-run HR to back Harrison’s strong start as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 6-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a three-run homer and Kyle Harrison tossed six innings of four-hit ball to lead…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a three-run homer and Kyle Harrison tossed six innings of four-hit ball to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Harrison (6-1) allowed two singles to open the third and two singles in the sixth, but did not allow a runner past second. He struck out two and walked none, lowering his ERA from 1.77 to 1.57. Harrison improved to 4-0 in five starts in May, allowing three runs in 28 innings.

Grant Anderson, Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill followed with a scoreless inning apiece.

Milwaukee has won 14 of its last 18 games and moved 3 ½ games ahead of second-place St. Louis in the NL Central.

Mitchell’s blast capped a five-fun fifth that put Milwaukee up 6-0.

The Brewers loaded the bases with no outs when Christian Yelich led off with a double, followed by walks to Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang. William Contreras then extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run double that one-hopped the wall in center to put Milwaukee up 3-0, chasing starter Michael McGreevy.

Ryan Fernandez, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis, relieved and struck out Jake Bauers, but Mitchell then lined a 2-0 pitch 421 feet to center.

McGreevy (3-4) allowed five runs and seven hits in four-plus innings, striking out six and walking three.

Bauers opened the fourth with his team-best eighth homer to put Milwaukee in front 1-0.

Milwaukee entered with 35 homers as a team, fewest in the majors.

Up next

Dustin May (3-5, 5.00) starts for the Cardinals on Wednesday, while the Brewers have not named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.