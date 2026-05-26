Minnesota hosts Atlanta following Howard’s 26-point showing

Atlanta Dream (4-1) at Minnesota Lynx (4-2, 2-0 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT LINE: Dream -1; over/under is…

Atlanta Dream (4-1) at Minnesota Lynx (4-2, 2-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -1; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Atlanta Dream after Natasha Howard scored 26 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 85-75 victory against the Chicago Sky.

Minnesota finished 34-10 overall with a 20-2 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 76.7 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Atlanta finished 14-8 on the road and 30-14 overall last season. The Dream averaged 84.4 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Lynx: Anastasiia Olairi Kosu: day to day (concussion protocol), Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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